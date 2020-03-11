Company Profile for Patient Safety Movement Foundation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PLAN4ZERO--Vision: ZERO preventable patient deaths by 2030.

Mission: Focusing to eliminate preventable harm and death in healthcare across the world by creating a sense of urgency and unifying humanity.

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working to connect the dots in a number of ways to save lives: by collaborating and breaking down information silos that exist between hospitals, medical technology companies, the government, and other stakeholders; by promoting the sharing of data that can identify at-risk patients before they’re in danger; and by providing specific, actionable solutions that healthcare professionals can implement today so we can reach our goal together.