Company Profile for Patient Safety Movement Foundation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PLAN4ZERO--Vision: ZERO preventable patient deaths by 2030.


Mission: Focusing to eliminate preventable harm and death in healthcare across the world by creating a sense of urgency and unifying humanity.

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working to connect the dots in a number of ways to save lives: by collaborating and breaking down information silos that exist between hospitals, medical technology companies, the government, and other stakeholders; by promoting the sharing of data that can identify at-risk patients before they’re in danger; and by providing specific, actionable solutions that healthcare professionals can implement today so we can reach our goal together.

Company:

Patient Safety Movement Foundation

 

 

Headquarters Address:

15776 Laguna Canyon Road

 

Irvine, CA 92618

 

 

Main Telephone:

9492977582

 

 

Type of Organization:

Non-profit

 

 

Industry:

Health

 

 

Key Executives:

Chairman: Michael A.E. Ramsay

 

CEO: David B. Mayer

 

 

Chief Operating Officer

 

Contact:

Ariana Longley

Phone:

9492977582

Email:

ariana.longley@patientsafetymovement.org

 