Company Profile for McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.


Company:

 

McAfee

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

2821 Mission College Blvd.

 

 

Santa Clara, CA 95054

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.mcafee.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

President and CEO: Peter Leav

 

 

Chief Technology Officer: Steve Grobman

 

 

Senior Vice President and General Counsel: Nell O'Donnell

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Tracy Holden

Email:

 

media@mcafee.com

 