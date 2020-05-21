BusinessWire

Company Profile for Intelsat

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Company Profile for Intelsat

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.


Company:

Intelsat

 

 

Headquarters Address:

7900 Tysons One Place

 

McLean, VA 22102

 

 

Main Telephone:

(703) 559-6800

 

 

Website:

www.intelsat.com

 

 

Ticker:

INTEQ(OTC Pink)

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Telecommunications

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Stephen Spengler

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Meghan Macdonald

Phone:

703-559-7372

Email:

meghan.macdonald@intelsat.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Melissa Longo

Phone:

240-308-1881

Email:

melissa.longo@intelsat.com

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

ams Launches Ultra-sensitive NIR Image Sensor Promising Large Power Savings in Mobile 3D Optical Sensing Systems

Posted on Author Business Wire

ams is first high QE NIR sensor to be integrated into a 3D/ ASV reference design with the Seres4 solution to be demonstrated at CES

New CGSS130 sensor enables high-performance depth maps for payment, face recognition and AR/VR applications at a com…
BusinessWire

 HGP & ALT to Conduct Auction of Assets From Five Prime Therapeutics’ South San Francisco Lab

Posted on Author Business Wire

Online Auction Features State-of-the-Art Lab Equipment

April 14, 2020 – April 16, 2020
https://www.hgpauction.com/auctions/102868/fiveprime/
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and aucti…
BusinessWire

NYSE Ranks Once Again as the Global Leader in Capital Raised

Posted on Author Business Wire

Leader in tech IPOs; continues to drive innovation
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), ranked first once again as the global leader in capital raising in 20…