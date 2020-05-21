Company Profile for Intelsat

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.
|
Company:
|
Intelsat
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
7900 Tysons One Place
|
|
McLean, VA 22102
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
(703) 559-6800
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
|
Ticker:
|
INTEQ(OTC Pink)
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
Public
|
|
|
Industry:
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
CEO: Stephen Spengler
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
Contact:
|
Meghan Macdonald
|
Phone:
|
703-559-7372
|
Email:
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
Contact:
|
Melissa Longo
|
Phone:
|
240-308-1881
|
Email: