Company Profile for Immersion Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.


Company:

 

Immersion Corporation

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

330 Townsend St.

 

 

Suite 234

 

 

San Francisco, CA 94107

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

408-467-1900

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.immersion.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

IMMR(NASDAQ)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Technology

 

 

 

Earnings Release Dates:

 

1st Quarter: May 7, 2020

 

 

2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Ramzi Haidamus

 

 

CFO: Aaron Akerman

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Linda Quach

Phone:

 

4083508832

Email:

 

lquach@immersion.com

 

