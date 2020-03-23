BusinessWire

Company Profile for Faraday Future

Business Wire

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. Established in May 2014, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles along with its R&D Center and Futurist Testing Lab, and has offices in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. FF is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.


Company:

Faraday Future

 

 

Headquarters Address:

18455 S. Figueroa St.

 

Gardena, CA 90248

 

 

Main Telephone:

310-956-6488

 

 

Website:

www.ff.com

 

 

Key Executives:

Carsten Breitfeld

 

YT Jia

 
Contact:

John Schilling

Phone:

310-956-6488

Email:

john.schilling@ff.com

 