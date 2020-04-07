Company Profile for BrightDoor

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#multifamily--Established in 2005 and based in Raleigh, N.C., BrightDoor was founded on a singular premise: With superior technology tools in their hands that were tailored for their unique needs, real estate sales and marketing professionals could reach untold (and yet-untapped) potential. The company offers remarkable, easy-to-use real estate CRM, interactive touch screen software and client-branded mobile apps – backed by the best customer support in the industry. Recently, BrightDoor expanded its product portfolio with the launch of HomeRover, an innovative mobile app that lets house hunters direct live video home tours hosted by agents, family or friends.

The company serves a broad array of real estate clients in the U.S. and throughout North America. Its clients include single and multifamily developers, home builders, and national brokerages, and its client roster includes brands such as American Campus Communities, Tavistock Development Company, Kitson & Partners, Newland Communities and Coldwell Banker.