Company Profile for Bigfinite

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Bigfinite is a software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and pharma 4.0 technologies focused on optimizing pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The Bigfinite analytics platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Bigfinite offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence with data by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity. Founded in 2014, the company is based in San Francisco, California and also has a European office in Barcelona, Spain.

Company:

Bigfinite

 

 

Headquarters Address:

650 California St, 7th Fl

 

San Francisco, CA 94108

 

 

Main Telephone:

6508236622

 

 

Website:

www.bigfinite.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: John Vitalie

 

CFO: David Merino

 

CTO: Pep Gubau

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Crystal Black

Phone:

650-823-6622

Email:

crystal.black@bigfinite.com

 

