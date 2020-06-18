Community Financial Credit Union Selects Access Softek’s Orpheus Online Banking Platform to Bring a Unified Digital Experience to its Members

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to bring members a seamless user experience across all online and mobile banking channels, Plymouth, Mich.-based Community Financial Credit Union has added Access Softek’s Orpheus online banking platform. The $1 billion credit union selected Access Softek, Inc., an online and mobile banking software provider, and its Orpheus Online Banking solution to help provide an intuitive and innovative online banking experience to their 77,000 members located across Michigan.

A seven-year Access Softek mobile banking client, Community Financial Credit Union has grown its mobile usage by 18.9% over the past year. Their decision to add Orpheus was based on their ability to provide the same feature-rich, fully functional experience of mobile banking to its online banking users.

“We signed on for Orpheus to create a more consistent experience for our members. With more and more members opting to interact with us digitally, it is vital that our members are happy with their experience, whether they are interacting on mobile, online or in the branch,” said Bill Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of Community Financial Credit Union. “We are very pleased with the product and support we have received from Access Softek over the years, and we look forward to what we will be able to achieve with them as we combine the power of mobile banking with our new online banking platform.”

Community Financial Credit Union’s online banking platform addition completes the foundational four pillars of digital banking supported by Access Softek: Orpheus Online Banking, Mobile Finance Manager, Omnichannel Lending and Omnichannel Account Opening. In addition, the credit union also uses Access Softek’s Fraud Control, Photo Balance Transfer, Biometric Authentication Manager and Video Chat solutions. Through the addition of Orpheus, Community Financial will provide members with yet another solution to create the most intuitive and comprehensive digital experience available.

"Community Financial is a great example of how important it is to create a consistent digital experience across all channels,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “By using Orpheus in conjunction with so many of our other products, Community Financial is able to provide members with the best and most innovative digital experience available, wherever they are interacting with their credit union.”

About Community Financial Credit Union

Community Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution headquartered in Plymouth, MI, with 13 branches in southeast and northern Michigan. For over 65 years, Community Financial has been committed to giving back to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit https://www.cfcu.org.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking technology. Since that time, Access Softek has maintained a track record of innovation from its award-winning biometric authentication to real-time fraud prevention and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform. Since 2004, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union customers from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.

Media Contact:

Gracie Shefelton

William Mills Agency

gracie@williammills.com

678-781-7221

Access Softek Contact:

Sharon Carnaghi

VP of Marketing

scarnaghi@accesssoftek.com

331-223-2709