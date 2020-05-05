CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$COMM--CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 12, 2020 being held virtually.

Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards

Presentation Time: May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

There will be a live webcast of the conference. The link can be found at CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

