CommScope Announces Passing of Chief Commercial Officer Jeff White

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope today issued the following statement: “ It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Chief Commercial Officer Jeff White. On behalf of our Board of Directors, our leadership team and our employees around the world, we extend our sympathies to Jeff’s family and friends.”

CommScope Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards said, “ Although new to CommScope, Jeff made an immediate impact on our team, bringing his expertise and talents to our sales and marketing teams, positioning them for success during an extremely challenging period.”

Jeff White joined CommScope in May 2020. Before CommScope, Jeff served in leadership roles for Here Technologies, Syniverse, Extreme Networks, and Cisco.

“ We send our deepest condolences to Jeff’s family and support them in this difficult time,” added Edwards. “ Jeff was part of our CommScope family, and we are thankful for the short time we had with him.”

In the coming days, the company will evaluate its path forward and provide more information at the appropriate time.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

