CommScope and US Conec Enter into Licensing Agreement on VSFF and MDC Fiber Connectors

Delivers a 3X density advantage over LC connectors

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope and US Conec have reached a licensing agreement that enables both parties to manufacture VSFF (Very Small Form Factor) fiber connectors including the MDC connector and beyond.

For over two decades, duplex fiber optic connectors supporting in-building networks, datacenter, and carrier-based applications have utilized SC or LC formats, with LC connectors providing double the number of connections as the SC connector in the same amount of space. With the ever-increasing demand on data centers and carrier-based applications, emerging architectures require the higher connectivity densities offered by US Conec’s MDC connector.

The MDC connector is the next step in connector technology, allowing data centers and carrier-based applications to prepare for the network demands of the future. The MDC duplex connector enables the highest achievable connector density by delivering a 3X advantage over a standard LC connector. Manufactured with 1.25mm ferrule technology, it is designed to support even the most challenging applications such as high density data center cabling infrastructure and 400G+ breakout transceiver designs.

“The MDC duplex connector ushers in a new era of dual fiber connectivity by delivering unmatched density, simple insertion/extraction, field configurability and optimal carrier grade performance,” said Joe Graham, President of US Conec. “The collaborative effort between US Conec and CommScope opens the door to rapid high-volume deployments with leading edge connector technology to ensure robust supply chain demands are met.”

Jamie Birdnow, VP of Market Development and Advance Core Technologies at CommScope, added: “This new, high density connector format and multi-source agreement with US Conec will enable greater opportunity for innovation by providing a new platform for future connectivity solutions.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

News Media Contacts:

Kris Kozamchak, CommScope

+1 972 792 3311 or publicrelations@commscope.com

Financial Contact:

Kevin Powers, CommScope

+1-828-323-4970