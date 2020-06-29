CommCreative Named Agency of Record for Beyond Identity

Integrated Marketing Agency Recognized for Award-Winning Website Design Work

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommCreative, a leading digital-first marketing agency, today announced that it has been named the agency of record for Beyond Identity. A new venture by industry legends Jim Clark and Tom Jermoluk, Beyond Identity is on a mission to eliminate passwords through its cloud-native platform that offers an effortless login experience for users, protects enterprise investment in identity and access management (IAM) systems, and drastically improves security for all. CommCreative was tasked with creating the brand’s visual identity, launching a full website design, and implementing a go-to-market strategy, which included a digital campaign that ran on The Wall Street Journal.

“We are so appreciative of the hard work and dedication the team displayed from the very start of the project,” said Patrick McBride, CMO at Beyond Identity. “The entire CommCreative team completely immersed themselves in bringing our brand to life—from the logo, to colors and typography, to the brand story enumerated on our new website. We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

The Beyond Identity website was also just honored as a winner of the GDUSA 2020 American Web Design Awards™. These annual awards showcase the power of design to enhance websites, and online and interactive experiences. CommCreative’s website design and development work was recognized in the top 10% of all entries for this year’s awards.

“Our agency has become well versed in the challenges facing companies in the security and privacy space, and it has been an absolute privilege to work and collaborate with the Beyond Identity team on the company’s launch,” said Joanna Bittle, Agency Partner at CommCreative. “To have also received an award based on the work that has resulted from this amazing partnership takes my pride in our team to another level.”

To view some of CommCreative’s latest creative work, please visit: www.commcreative.com/creative.

CommCreative

Jayne Keenan, 508-861-2838

Account Supervisor

jaynek@commcreative.com