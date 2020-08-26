BusinessWire

Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Virtual Conference.


A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781
Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794
Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Quantzig’s Customer Analytics Solutions Helped an American Bank to Improve Customer Acquisition Rates by 17% | Request Free Proposal

Posted on Author Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BFSI–Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how customer analytics solutions helped a US based bank to improve customer acquisition rates by 1…
BusinessWire

Elasticsearch Service Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Posted on Author Business Wire

GCP Marketplace integration supports customers’ Cloud adoption needs
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of its Elasticsearch Ser…
BusinessWire

Confluent Names Jonathan Chadwick to Its Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enterprise veteran becomes first outside director of event streaming pioneer
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, today announced that Jonathan Chadwick has joined its Board of Directors. With thre…