Comcast Leads $20 Million Round in Aporeto

SAN JOSE — Aporeto, a developer of Identity-Powered Security for cloud applications and networks, has landed $20 million in Series B funding led by Comcast Ventures along with National Grid Partners and Telia Ventures. Existing investors Wing VC and Norwest Venture Partners also participated in the round.

The investment will enable Aporeto to capitalize in securing both cloud and hybrid environments with their infrastructure-agnostic approach to Zero Trust security.

Security breaches playing out in the news on a daily basis accentuate the struggle that organizations are having with keeping critical applications and data safe, particularly in the midst of their rapid shift to public cloud. Increasing use of cloud-native technologies like containers, Kubernetes, service mesh and serverless add still more complexity to the challenge of securing legacy and hybrid private/public cloud environments. These strains are highlighting the shortcomings of network security that relies on IP addresses, static access control lists and threat signatures that do not scale along with DevOps, modern, automated infrastructure and advanced threats.

“The market is recognizing that cloud adoption is compromising the effectiveness of last-generation network security tools designed for static data centers and IP addresses,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Aporeto. “The automation, flexibility and scale of cloud environments demand identity-based security that can adapt dynamically and secure absolutely. We’re really excited about the incredible quality of the new investors joining Aporeto and the tremendous market validation and geographic expansion that they bring to our team.”

Aporeto Identity-Powered Security creates an identity-based segmentation approach that effectively implements Zero Trust security across any infrastructure at any scale. Aporeto bridges the DevOps-driven divide that is growing between network, infrastructure and security teams by offering a security automation platform that operates in context with the applications and independent of the drag of heterogeneous infrastructure. Aporeto provides the ultimate segmentation for modern applications based on cryptographic workload identity rather than IP addresses:

Identity-based micro-segmentation for large scale networks and hybrid cloud

Security automation and Zero Trust policy orchestration for DevOps environments across a variety of enforcement points

User segmentation for authorizing and auditing privileged system and service-to-service access, such as SSH

Cloud-native network visibility and access control for containers, Kubernetes, service mesh and serverless

“Companies of all types and sizes are rapidly moving to distributed and cloud-based applications,” said Andre Turenne, Director, National Grid Partners. “National Grid is no exception and properly securing these distributed workloads is a top priority. We view Aporeto’s identity-based security approach that locks down the application, while eliminating costly and vulnerable traditional network security, as the next paradigm of security solutions.”