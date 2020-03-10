Comcast Business Helping Drive Top Trends Impacting Quick Service Restaurants – and Their Customers – In 2020

Company highlights technology movements that all QSRs should be aware of and prepared for

As online ordering and mobile delivery apps continue to gain popularity and diners increasingly expect technology-forward experiences, QSRs are challenged with finding new ways to quickly fulfill orders and keep customers – and their taste buds – satisfied. Comcast Business is working directly with some of the biggest brands in the food and beverage industry, helping to drive the following trends aimed at giving them a competitive edge:

“May I take your order?” is becoming “ How may I take your order?” – The reason customers choose QSRs is in the name, they are quick. Offering multiple ways to order – from kiosks to loyalty apps to tablets – is essential to minimizing customers’ wait times. When lines do back up, innovative brands are implementing “line busting” tactics, such as having staff walk car-to-car in long drive-thru lines, ringing up customer orders on tablets or mobile registers so orders are ready and waiting by the time a guest reaches the pick-up window.



“From online to eliminating the line, mobile technologies are propelling the explosive growth of the QSR category. In fact, research has shown that mobile apps represent roughly 60 percent of all digital restaurant orders,” said Ray Hatch, Vice President Enterprise Solutions Vertical Markets at Comcast Business. “As QSRs continually look for new ways to embrace – and keep pace – with this growth, technology is becoming the secret that helps them to focus on what matters the most: bringing delicious food to hungry guests.”

