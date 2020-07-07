Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division Introduces Intelli-Lift™ System

Side-Pull and Off-Center Pick Technology Helps Improve Safety, Uptime, & Productivity

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrating the Company’s lifting expertise with its smart technology, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) has launched the Magnetek® brand Intelli-Lift™ System. The second product in its Intelli-Crane™ family of automation products, the Intelli-Lift System furthers Columbus McKinnon’s position as a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, and services for material handling.

Leveraging automation technology to improve customers’ safety, uptime, and productivity, the Intelli-Lift System helps prevent load swing caused by load misalignment when the rope and hook are not vertical. As an added layer of protection, Intelli-Lift also detects snagged conditions that can occur along the travel path, or when moving hooks, slings, and rigging to the next lift, and stops all motions.

Swinging loads are not only dangerous for operators; they can damage equipment, resulting in costly repairs and downtime. To reduce these risks, Intelli-Lift alerts operators with a visible and audible warning before a dangerous load misalignment or snag condition occurs. Using sensors and a status control enclosure, the system activates directional lights and a programmable warning horn if it detects a side pull or off-center pick. Intelli-Lift will then assist operators, through manual or automatic adjustment, to center the bridge and trolley over the load before it is hoisted.

“ Suitable for new installations or retrofit applications, Intelli-Lift enables precise load control, reduces stress on equipment, and offers quick, easy installation,” said Peter Stipan, Global Director, Automation Division. “ Available in two configurations, Detection and Prevention, Intelli-Lift provides varying levels of control depending on application needs.”

In the Detection System, the status control enclosure provides notification of a misalignment or snag and allows the operator to manually correct the load position. The Prevention System offers two types of positional correction: Manual and Auto. In either Manual or Auto Correction, the load cannot be adjusted until the hoist motion is stopped. While using Manual Correction, an operator can use a Magnetek pendant or radio remote control to manually realign the load. In the Auto Correction System, software built into the Intelli-Lift System automatically re-centers the hoist above the load by moving the bridge and trolley.

Intelli-Protect™ System No Fly-Zone Technology

Another product in the Intelli-Crane family is the Magnetek-brand Intelli-Protect™ System. Intelli-Protect allows you to designate no-fly zones, or locations where a crane is programmed to slow down or stop, using motion control products such as variable frequency drives, radio remote controls, limit switches, and sensors. These versatile systems — ranging from simple configurations to the more complex — limit the risk of collisions, increase safety for equipment and personnel, and improve facility throughput.

Columbus McKinnon’s packaged Intelli-Crane automation solutions are designed for ease of use, quick configuration, and feature short lead times to get your system up and running quickly. To learn more about all of Columbus McKinnon’s automation products, including the Intelli-Lift and Intelli-Protect Systems, call Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division at 800-288-8178 or visit www.columbusmckinnon.com.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer, and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

Lynn Bostrom

Director, Global Marketing

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

262-252-2903

lynn.bostrom@cmworks.com