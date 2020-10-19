BusinessWire

Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.


The dividend will be payable on or about November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 23.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.


