Cologix Completes Buy of Silicon Valley Data Center

Cologix, a Denver-based privately-held data center company, has completed a deal to buy vXchnge’s 84,000 square foot data center and five-acre campus in Santa Clara, California. The facility, now renamed SV1, is located at 2050 Martin Avenue in Santa Clara in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The amount paid for the data center purchase wasn’t disclosed.

“Accelerated growth in cloud services continues to drive customer demand for connectivity to applications, data, carriers, networks and multiple clouds at the digital edge,” said Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. “This acquisition expands Cologix’s footprint into Silicon Valley, the world’s second largest interconnection hub. We are happy to welcome our new employees and customers to Cologix. These new customers can now access our robust ecosystem of networks and carriers, public clouds, clouds service providers and partners through the Cologix Platform.”

The acquisition strengthens the Cologix platform and cloud-first strategy by expanding its U.S. digital edge with an established interconnection hub to support digital transformations in the region.

