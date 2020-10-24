COI Energy Named a Winner of 76West Clean Energy Business Competition

Selected as One of Four Companies for Innovative Clean Technology Solution to Lower Carbon Emissions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#energyefficiency--COI Energy has been named one of four winners of the 76West Clean Energy Business Competition. Nineteen semifinalists out of 183 applicants worldwide competed and COI Energy was awarded $500,000 to further develop its clean technology solution to lower carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency in buildings.

COI Energy has developed and deployed the first digital energy platform that successfully brings utilities and businesses together to detect, as well as eliminate, energy waste in buildings which in turn optimizes interactions with the electric grid. COI Energy will use the funding to deliver new features that will help businesses better manage energy demand, lower their carbon footprint in addition to increasing product sales.

“I’m truly honored that COI Energy was selected as a winner of the 76West Clean Energy Business Competition. This award is an acknowledgement of the tireless work my team has put in to bring our innovative clean technology to market,” said SaLisa Berrien, founder and CEO of COI Energy. “With these funds, COI Energy will be able to deliver 2.75GW of clean energy solutions to the electric grid from buildings, gift at least 500 homes from disadvantaged communities with clean energy solutions, and reduce the carbon footprint of businesses on our platform by 25 percent.”

The 76West Clean Energy Business Competition fosters cleantech economic development while expanding innovative entrepreneurship and economic growth in the Southern Tier. The program and resulting innovative initiatives support Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s climate and clean energy goals as outlined in the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that has set New York State on a path to a carbon-neutral economy.

Doreen M. Harris, Acting President and CEO of NYSERDA said, “Congratulations to SaLisa Berrien and the COI Services Energy team on becoming a 76West winner. Lowering carbon emissions from buildings is one of the most important areas for New York to address as it works to support Governor Cuomo’s efforts to fight climate change and their technology will help businesses realize tangible, cost saving results with energy management solutions.”

ABOUT COI ENERGY

Founded in 2016, COI Energy offers innovative technology solutions to electric utility companies that help improve the energy performance of its small to medium businesses, industrial, and commercial clients.

The company’s solutions focus on eliminating energy waste by optimizing energy behaviors with the ability to monetize energy assets for use with Demand Response, Energy Efficiency, and Renewable Energy markets. For additional information, contact us at 855.983.4667.

Sara Parvez, COI Energy, sara@coiempowerment.com