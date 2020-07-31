Cohu to Present at Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format and fireside chat scheduled for 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

