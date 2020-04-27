Cohu to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, will release financial results for first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or +1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 2151517. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 12, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) using pass code 2151517. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through May 5, 2021 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones - Investor Relations

858-848-8106