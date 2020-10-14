Cohesity Announces Strategic Collaboration with AWS to Deliver Comprehensive Data Management as a Service

First-of-its-kind Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) offering charts new course in data management for mid-size and enterprise customers

AWS to be Cohesity’s preferred cloud provider for DMaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address the growing customer need for data management that is flexible, available, scalable, and reliable. Together, both companies are bringing to market a modern Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) offering unlike any other on the market today.

The DMaaS solution is designed to provide enterprise and mid-size customers with a radically simple way to back up, secure, govern, and analyze their data, all managed directly by Cohesity and hosted on AWS.

As data continues to grow exponentially, many organizations are looking to manage data in ways that allow their IT teams to focus on policy versus infrastructure, provide consumption-based pricing, accelerate the move to the cloud, make it easy to derive value from data, remove data infrastructure silos, and support multiple use cases -- including data backup and archiving, disaster recovery, file and object services, copy data management, and analytics.

"AWS is delighted to establish a strategic collaboration with Cohesity as we share common goals -- helping customers lower costs, become more agile, innovate faster, and do more with data,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Working with Cohesity, we are charting a new course in how data is managed in an as a service model, leveraging disruptive, modern data management capabilities from Cohesity, and industry-leading cloud services from AWS.”

As part of the strategic collaboration, Cohesity and the AWS Partner Network (APN) are investing in resources to design the DMaaS solution on AWS and to engage in joint go-to-market activities. Additionally, Amazon has made an equity investment in Cohesity.

"This collaboration between Cohesity and AWS shows a continued commitment to bringing data management solutions to enterprise and mid-size customers that provide unmatched simplicity, flexibility, and reduced total cost of ownership,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity. “Cohesity and AWS are also focused on helping customers derive value from data. Through AWS, customers can access a wealth of AWS services, including Amazon Macie, to help customers meet compliance needs, and Amazon Redshift for analytics. We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS and look forward to ushering in a new era in data management for customers globally.”

“The DMaaS solution from Cohesity and AWS is a significant improvement over what's available on the market today,” said Michael Graff, Senior Manager, IT Architecture, Dolby Laboratories. “I’ve been using Cohesity and AWS for years and both have brought amazing value to our organization. Now, I’m even more excited about a comprehensive DMaaS solution that can provide even greater simplicity, choice, and flexibility from best-of-breed cloud and data management providers.”

Cohesity Helios: The Foundation for Data Management as a Service

The foundation for this new DMaaS solution is Cohesity Helios, a proven SaaS-based data platform that currently serves more than 1,500 customers. Today, Helios empowers customers to see, manage, and act on their data globally across environments which they manage. Moving forward, customers will also have the option to use Helios to do the same for data that resides in a Cohesity-managed environment. Through this offering, customers will be able to benefit from:

A unique, comprehensive set of data management services: Within the DMaaS solution, customers will be able to subscribe to discrete data management offerings addressing a widerange of use cases -- all from one provider. Accessing each of these capabilities through Cohesity -- versus selecting one provider for backup, another for disaster recovery, and yet others for file and object services, copy data management, data security and governance -- reduces infrastructure silos and addresses mass data fragmentation.

Advanced security and ransomware detection: Helios currently analyzes over 400,000 events daily and uses machine learning (ML) to detect anomalies that could signal a ransomware attack in progress. DMaaS customers can use these capabilities to detect, respond, and rapidly recover from such an attack.

Data management made simple: Customers will have the ability to easily and seamlessly manage their existing on-premises and cloud environments, as well as the policies for their data in the new Cohesity-managed environment all through Cohesity Helios.

A shift to predictability and simplicity: Consumption-based pricing provides cost predictability and eliminates over-provisioning. The DMaaS solution also removes equipment procurement headaches and reduces operating expenses and administrative overhead.

Sophisticated cloud-based services that derive additional value from data: Once on AWS, customers can also easily take advantage of cloud-based services provided by AWS. Customers can use these services to help ensure compliance, enhance security, and extract additional insights and business intelligence through ML and analytics.

Providing Greater Choice for Today’s Modern Businesses

The DMaaS solution builds on Cohesity’s existing data management offerings that, according to a recent Forrester Consulting study entitled “The Total Economic Impact™ Of Cohesity,” enabled customers to realize a 66 percent reduction of backup and data management costs, save thousands of hours on planned downtime work, and realize a three-year return on investment of 150 percent.*

With DMaaS, Cohesity is now providing customers with an even broader set of options to choose from when managing their data. Customers can manage data infrastructure themselves -- in the data center, at the edge, or in the cloud. They can also utilize this DMaaS solution where associated infrastructure is managed for them, or they can use a hybrid combination of both.

“Most customers prefer choice in how their data is managed,” said Graff from Dolby. “With some vendors you are forced to choose either-or, but with Cohesity, you have the flexibility to manage data your way.”

"This DMaaS solution aligns with our managed cloud strategy and helps accelerate our build-out of data management offerings in the public cloud," said Larik-Jan Verschuren-Parchomov, Co-founder and CTO, Fundaments, a leading managed service provider in Europe. "It's great to see Cohesity thinking about service providers straight out of the gate with this offering so we can better deliver turnkey data management services such as backup and disaster recovery to our customers globally."

The first offer that will be made available to organizations as part of this DMaaS solution is Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a service. This Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering is currently in early access preview with general availability planned by the end of the year. Customers interested in getting early access can join the interest list here. Other DMaaS offers addressing additional data management needs will follow in the coming quarters.

*Source: Data points delivered in the commissioned study, The Total Economic Impact™ Of Cohesity, conducted by Forrester Consulting, August, 2020.

