Coeo Space Enables Brokers and Companies to Tour Commercial Real Estate Remotely

Find, tour, and book space on-demand—without ever leaving the office.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRETech--As companies begin to implement travel restrictions, decision makers could have a tough time locating new Commercial Real Estate space, negotiating upcoming lease expiration dates, or finalizing a transaction. Coeo Space’s revolutionary free marketplace has developed a solution that will enable the industry to continue deal progression virtually.

The novel platform for office, co-working, flex, and industrial space was designed to allow users to both find space through its scientific matching algorithms and view virtual tours of many of the available properties. But co-founders Kim Ford and Sheila Matuscak, industry veterans with over 50 years of Commercial Real Estate brokerage experience between them, realized that they now have the opportunity to provide clients with even more. Starting this week, Coeo Space will offer the opportunity for live remote tours of the properties on its platform. While Coeo Space has always allowed clients to request in-person tours of their properties, they will now allow users to request a remote tour—conducted live from anywhere in the country.

“It’s simple,” explains Ms. Ford, “the listing representative receives the request for a live remote tour instead of the traditional method of meeting the prospect at the building. Both parties are sent a meeting link provided by Coeo’s team and the leasing representative uses his or her personal smartphone to show the space in real-time.” Even more than a traditional virtual tour, this will allow users to customize the experience, gaining access to the specific information that’s important to them: if they wish to see the view from the office windows, or to evaluate the lighting in the parking garage, they can see it, in the moment, almost as if they were there in person.

This solution is not just a response to the current state of affairs, it’s about the future of the industry, making data and information more accessible. Both Ms. Ford and Ms. Matuscak have worked through downturns in the economy before and they want to help the industry continue to thrive. With brokers and landlords adding new spaces daily all over the country, the software development team at Coeo Space is suggesting that they be proactive. They recommend creating a virtual tour or taking a video of vacant spaces, amenity space and common areas using their smartphones. Coeo Space’s concierge team is standing by, ready to assist brokers and co-working companies with anything they need to list their properties or upload their video on the platform.

The Coeo Space platform enables brokers and Corporate Real Estate executives to begin new searches for space, move forward existing transactions, and close deals—all 100% virtually.

About Coeo

Coeo Space is an award-winning open data technology platform that uses scientific algorithms to match users to the perfect space in seconds. Our match scoring algorithms are based on what’s important to today’s companies such as team size, monthly budget, and property amenities/features. Coeo Space is in over 187 US markets in the United States, Canada, UK and Dubai. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Coeo Space currently has staff in Pittsburgh and Chicago. www.coeospace.com

Madison Nolte

National Portfolio Director

madison@coeospace.com

1-866-641-1556