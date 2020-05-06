Code42 Named to Inc. Magazine Annual List of Best Workplaces For 2020

Noted as one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BeCode42--Code42, the leader in insider threat detection, investigation and response, has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Code42 is based in Minneapolis and has nearly 500 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company delivers a data security solution that surfaces insider risks and threats to trade secrets and other high-value files so information security teams can respond when data is exfiltrated. The solution tracks files as they are attached to emails, uploaded to web applications, and moved to cloud accounts, USB sticks and external hard drives. The Code42 solution is native to the cloud and deploys in days, offering companies immediate benefits.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of “fun.”

“At Code42, we strive to innovate across our company – from the insider risk solutions we deliver, to the workplace and culture we nurture,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “As an organization, we empower our employees to grow professionally and personally, and to leave lasting impacts on their communities. As a team, we are united around a larger purpose and are honored to be recognized for our efforts by Inc. magazine.”

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

In 2020, Code42 has received a number of awards. The company secured a spot on the Financial Times’ The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list. In addition, Code42’s insider risk solution earned a CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Award for Best Insider Threat Detection. It received a Cybersecurity Excellence Award as a Gold winner for Best Insider Threat Solution and Silver winner for Best Cybersecurity Company. It also was recognized as Silver winner for Best Insider Threat Solution in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider threat detection, investigation and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider threat solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

