Code42 Enhances its Data Security Solution to Help Protect Organizations as the Number of Employees Working from Home Surges

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#datarisks--Code42, the leader in insider threat detection, investigation and response, today announced it enhanced its data security solution, adding new capabilities that pinpoint suspicious data activity among remote employees. To speed the detection and investigation process, the company’s new dashboard features highlight remote employees who have the riskiest file activity. They also give immediate insights into the use of unsanctioned cloud sync systems and websites.

“The way we work is changing due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of employees logging in from home is surging along with their reliance on collaborative technologies. Employees are sharing files, Slacking and messaging colleagues to get their work done,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “Suddenly security teams are on the hook to manage a spike in data activity that now lives outside their typical network infrastructure. What they had visibility into last week is invisible this week. To help organizations during this time, we are offering them an organizational-wide view of data risks posed by their remote workforce at no charge.”

The new remote employee capabilities:

Pinpoint remote employees whose file activity represents the greatest risk.

Detect unauthorized usage of Dropbox, iCloud, Box, OneDrive and Google Drive.

Provide an organization-wide view of browser upload activity, including attachments to personal email, and uploads to personal cloud sync systems.

Alert security teams to users who are executing risky file activity based on file type, count and size.

Offer historical user activity profiles to speed insider threat investigations.

“In these disruptive times, security teams need to become stewards of their organizations’ collaborative culture and develop practices that enhance employee productivity,” said Vijay Ramanathan, Code42’s senior vice president of product innovation. “If companies want to use Slack and Box and OneDrive, it is imperative that they wrap a layer of security around that sharing technology to detect when employees share beyond the organization.”

The new remote employee capabilities are part of Code42’s broader data security solution. Designed to accelerate incident response for insider threats, the solution provides reliable data risk signal without requiring complex data classification. Code42’s solution is native to the cloud and deploys in days, offering companies immediate benefits.

Code42 will host a complimentary live webcast entitled, “Collaboration, Remote Work and Data Security.” The webcast will explore key strategies for managing data risk across a remote workforce and securing a collaborative culture. Led by Code42’s CISO and CIO Jadee Hanson and Senior Product Marketing Manager Abhik Mitra, the webcast will be held on Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. CDT. The webcast is open for registration.

In 2020, Code42’s insider threat solution received a number of industry awards. Code42 earned a CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Award for Best Insider Threat Detection. It received a Cybersecurity Excellence Award as a Gold winner for Best Insider Threat Solution and Silver winner for Best Cybersecurity Company. It also was recognized as Silver winner for Best Insider Threat Solution in the 16th Annual Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider threat detection, investigation and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider threat solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

