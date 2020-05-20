Coalition Locates $40 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Coalition, a cyber insurance company for small and midsize businesses, announced it has closed a $40 million funding round. Ribbit Capital led the investment with participation from Greenoaks Capital and Hillhouse Capital.

Coalition aims to solve cyber risk for all organizations by democratizing access to cybersecurity tools that prevent and mitigate loss, along with expert incident response and comprehensive insurance coverage should all else fail. With this new funding, Coalition will expand its global, internet-scale data platform, which analyzes hundreds of millions of data points to assess organizations’ risk within minutes. Coalition will scale this global platform to provide cybersecurity risk management tools to any organization for free.

“Cyber losses cost the global economy an estimated $1.5 trillion each year, forcing thousands of SMBs to close their doors after experiencing a security failure,” said Joshua Motta, CEO and Co-Founder at Coalition. “Outdated approaches to cybersecurity aren’t working. While companies can’t eliminate cyber risk, they can eliminate the cost of it.”

The new investment will also be used to triple Coalition’s engineering and incident response team over the next year. The company recently appointed Leon Rishniw as Head of Engineering. Leon brings a breadth of cybersecurity expertise, having led engineering teams at Expanse and Cloudmark. He joins security specialists with previous experience in global cyber operations, who spent years countering adversaries as members of the US intelligence community.

“The cyber security industry is massive, at over $100 billion in revenue, yet security providers fail to eliminate breaches on behalf of their clients. By contrast, the cyber insurance industry, which actually shares the incentives of its customers to prevent breaches, is only $4 billion today. The relative size of these two markets should be inverted,” said Nick Shalek, General Partner at Ribbit Capital. “Coalition has the strongest team to change the way businesses manage cyber risk having built an unrivaled intelligence platform to underwrite risk based on the real time indicators that an attacker would use, and a real capability to assist during a claim.”

Through Coalition’s comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, organizations receive protection from the entire spectrum of cyber risk, including coverage for network breaches, systems failures, ransomware, business interruption, funds transfer fraud, privacy liability, regulatory fines and penalties, property damage, and more. Coalition’s customers include leading technology companies, investment firms, retailers, banks, manufacturers, non-profits, and healthcare providers.