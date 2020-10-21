Clutch Recognizes Jackrabbit Mobile in Most Highly Recommended Companies in Texas List

Jackrabbit Mobile was awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – a list of the leading B2B service providers in Texas for 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch named Jackrabbit Mobile a Clutch Leader on their annual list of the most highly recommended companies in Texas for 2020.

“Jackrabbit is thrilled to be named a top B2B leader in Texas. We pride ourselves in forming successful and enduring partnerships with each of our clients. We strive to be consultative, transparent, and fair with every engagement, and feel that is reflected in our Clutch reviews,” said Jackrabbit CEO Mary Maltbie

The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services, and then organized by their Clutch rank. Jackrabbit Mobile is listed in the 18th position under the Top 300 B2B service providers in Texas

“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision makers.”

About Jackrabbit Mobile

Founded in 2012, Jackrabbit Mobile is a full service mobile and web application development company located in Austin, TX. From technical discovery to design prototyping to implementation of cross device applications, Jackrabbit strives to offer its clients high-value solutions and high-caliber customer service, no matter the project size or budget.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

