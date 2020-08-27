CloudMoyo Leverages FastTracktoValue Services to Deliver Contract Lifecycle Management at Gateway Health Plan, Inc. Within 90 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--CloudMoyo, provider of Intelligent Data Services and partner of choice at the intersection of cloud and AI, and Gateway Health, a leading Pennsylvania-based managed care organization focused on the total health of its members, are excited to announce the successful deployment of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) software at Gateway Health, implemented remotely within 90 days using the CloudMoyo FastTracktoValue methodology.

“Gateway manages a collaboration network of over 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals and other ancillary providers to deliver holistic health care services for its members. We needed to manage a high volume complex set of agreements with strict adherence to compliance and approval standards,” said Gateway Health Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Frances A. Woodward. “CloudMoyo surpassed our expectations and completed the ICI implementation remotely—helping us convert our static contract agreements into strategic assets within 90 days.”

CloudMoyo is the earliest partner of Icertis and has over 10 years’ experience delivering intelligent data, analytics, applications, and implementation services at more than 50 customers, including Fortune 2000 companies across multiple industries—including healthcare and bio-technology, manufacturing and high technology, architecture engineering and construction (AEC), as well as the transportation and railroad industries.

“In spite of COVID-19 related travel restrictions, CloudMoyo teams utilized the CloudMoyo FastTracktoValue (FTV) methodology to remotely collaborate with Gateway Health’s project management teams and successfully delivered the ICI solution ahead of deadline within 90 days,” said CloudMoyo Co-Founder & CEO, Manish Kedia. “We are deeply invested in our customer’s success and strive to delight our customers by surpassing expectations. An industry best-in-class FTV methodology positions CloudMoyo as a strategic partner of choice for our customers by helping deliver rapid value through intelligent data services and innovation at the intersection of cloud and AI.”

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is the partner of choice for solutions at the intersection of cloud and AI. We help modern enterprises define their path to the cloud and leverage the power of data-driven insights. As a leading premier partner for Icertis, CloudMoyo brings together its domain expertise in implementing Icertis Contract Intelligence solutions and Azure cloud and analytics expertise as the Microsoft Gold Partner to help transform your complex data landscape and deliver actionable insights. We help you achieve insight, innovation, and impact through big data, machine learning, predictive analytics, and visual story-telling.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India, and a presence in Kansas City, CloudMoyo is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and help them stay ahead in the disruption cycle. Our proven track record includes developing enterprise solutions for Fortune 1000 companies such as Microsoft and Kansas City Southern.

