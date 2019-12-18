CloudMinds Launches Intelligent Smart Robot Rental Program for Consumers and Businesses

Intelligent cloud humanoid robots can entertain and delight guests at trade shows, weddings, special events, conferences, offices and more – available through short and longer-term rental

The global leader in cloud AI architecture and robotics introduces an innovative program that makes cloud service robots, complete with advanced natural language processing and intricate task ability, accessible to everyday people

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--CloudMinds Technology Inc. – a global pioneer in cloud artificial intelligence architecture that makes robots and businesses smarter for the benefit of all humanity – has launched an innovative Smart Robot rental program that provides consumers and businesses easy access to intelligent cloud service robots. From natural language processing (NLP) technology that enables smart interactions and conversations in multiple languages, dancing, gestures to other advanced capabilities for entertaining guests, humanoid cloud robots can help create customized brand experiences and memorable interactions that aren’t possible with ordinary robots.

“We’re taking another big step forward for the industry in making intelligent cloud service robots – which have only been within reach for select companies up to this point – accessible to everyday people and businesses through a revolutionary new rental program,” said Bill Huang, founder and chief executive officer of CloudMinds. “We’re bringing the power of cloud artificial intelligence-powered robots, which learn with human input, closer to society. This further strengthens our foundation in providing an even wider range of intelligent compliant service robots from CloudMinds – from wheeled to two-legged form factors. Ultimately, we’re elevating what is now the 'new normal' expectation of helpful, friendly robots for homes and businesses.”

“Our robots are engineered to work alongside our rental clients to surprise and delight their customers and guests, while creating memorable interactions and lasting impressions,” said Alberto Scherb, senior director of the CloudMinds Smart Robot rental program. “In addition to our ongoing sales efforts, our rental program will begin with the availability of our already-popular Cloud Pepper robot – and may expand over time with other humanoid robot solutions that include intelligent Cloud Cleaning, Cloud Assistant, Cloud Patrol and Cloud Vending robots.”

Cloud AI + Robotics: A New Everyday Standard Within Reach.

The first intelligent humanoid robot available through the CloudMinds Smart Robot rental program is the popular Cloud Pepper robot – already deployed globally and making an impact across several industry verticals. Cloud Pepper: The robot can detect human moods, use facial recognition to identify returning guests, use NLP to understand and converse in multiple languages, track demographics and analyze customer interactions. Sample applications: Brand ambassador at tradeshows related to technology, medical or other fields. Brand ambassador and representative at special events for fashion brands and book launches. Receptionist and Information Services representative at community centers, shopping centers, airports, train stations, airports, banks, hospitals and schools. Rental availability and cost range: Rentals are available from a day, to a month, to long-term – starting at $5,500 (U.S.). More information can be found at: RobotRental.ai CloudMinds “Cloud Pepper” is based on SoftBank Robotics’ “Pepper,” the world’s first personal humanoid robot – and driven by CloudMinds proprietary and secure cloud-based artificial intelligence technology. “Brain in the Cloud” : The company’s groundbreaking Human Augmented Robotics Intelligence (HARIX) platform (or “Cloud Brain”), an ultra-secure virtual backbone intranet (“Nerve Network”) and more innovative technologies create a more intelligent Pepper robot. The overall solution reflects the company’s steadfast conviction that machines and humankind must work together to drive society forward.



ABOUT CLOUDMINDS INC.

CloudMinds is a builder and operator of an open end-to-end cloud robot system – and the very first to commercialize related products and services across the global robotics industry. The company’s pioneering world-class architecture is capable of operating a massive number of intelligent and secure robots simultaneously by giving them scalable access to powerful computation and storage resources in the cloud – also endowing them with a real-time open data center and shared knowledge base via a communication network. CloudMinds is on the cutting edge of the AI field, secured mobile communication and robotics. Its highly scalable operating platform creates an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates its products and services with all other major players across the robotics industry.

CloudMinds office locations, with approximately 700 employees, span the United States, Asia and Latin America. To learn more about CloudMinds’ mission, visit www.CloudMinds.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. #SmarterRobot

