Cloudbreak Health Announces Telehealth Integration with Oneview Healthcare

This collaboration will bring Cloudbreak’s video remote interpreting services into the Oneview platform to help address healthcare disparities

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudbreakHealth--Cloudbreak Health, a leading unified telemedicine and video medical interpretation solutions provider, announces a new partnership with Oneview Healthcare, a healthcare technology company bringing digital services to the point of care. The partnership enables Martti, Cloudbreak’s video remote interpretation (VRI) services, within Oneview’s virtual care platform to offer patients and providers an integrated solution for overcoming language barriers in healthcare.

As the healthcare industry begins to look beyond the pandemic, many institutions will look to evolve their temporary telehealth fixes into solutions that are scalable, adaptable and enterprise driven. Integrations are shaping the future of strategic digital solutions, and the Cloudbreak Oneview partnership makes for a great example. Pairing Cloudbreak’s language access with Oneview’s robust, patient-centered platform puts health equity at the forefront of care. After the continued exposure of healthcare disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic, this shift in focus will help healthcare institutions continue to take advantage of the digital transformation of healthcare.

“Open and trusted communication is essential to empower patients and clinical teams at the point of care,” said Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards. “As telehealth evolves, ensuring healthcare equity and language access has become a major priority at health systems nationwide. We’re excited to partner with Oneview to bridge the gap in health equity at the bedside.”

Oneview’s enterprise-level healthcare platform brings digital services to the point of care with dedicated touch and TV devices; giving patients and families more control, freeing time for the care team, and reducing complexity for hospital leadership. CloudBreak’s Martti service will be deployed on Oneview “always-on” devices at the bedside, making it easier than ever to connect to language services during hospital stays.

“The power of the Oneview platform is the ability to deliver digital apps and services at the bedside in a scalable way,” said Oneview’s CEO, James Fitter. “Our partnership with Cloudbreak will allow us to offer high-quality “on-demand” language services at the bedside. Cloudbreak’s patient-centered mission aligns with our own and we target the same customer segment – leading healthcare systems – making them the ideal partner.”

Cloudbreak provides 24/7 access to qualified medical interpreters in over 250 languages. With crystal clear, high-definition video, interpreters are able to provide culturally competent communication while also effectively providing language services to the Deaf and hard of hearing community. At the touch of a button, Cloudbreak’s integrated VRI facilitates a human connection that reduces communication errors and improves patient satisfaction, all while seamlessly integrating with clinical workflows. This latest integration with Oneview is just one more example of the flexibility and interoperability native to the Cloudbreak platform.

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 10,000 video endpoints at 1500+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakhlth.

About Oneview Healthcare

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, Oneview Healthcare (www.oneviewhealthcare.com) provides digital tools for patients, families and caregivers to improve the care experience. Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital Care Experience Platform at the point of care, Oneview helps providers to measure and improve experience, optimize patient flow, deliver virtual care and enable patients and families with dedicated touch and TV devices. Oneview has partnered with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia to unify the care experience, in 55+ hospitals across 4 continents. Follow Oneview on Twitter @oneviewhc.

