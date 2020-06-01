ClickSWITCH Names New Chief Technology Officer

ClickSWITCH has appointed Robert Zwink as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will scale ClickSWITCH’s Engineering Team and Lead Technology Innovation.

Rob joins ClickSWITCH with over 20 years of experience working in the financial services industry. Most Recently, he worked as technology co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Safechain Financial. Prior to starting his own company, Rob worked his way up at J.P. Morgan Chase, managing a team of 100 engineers and steering multiple technology initiatives.

“Rob brings a tremendous amount of passion, experience and energy to ClickSWITCH,” says Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of ClickSWITCH. “Rob’s track record of strong leadership running his own business and scaling fast growing, large scale engineering teams makes him the ideal fit to guide our engineering team. We look forward to having Rob on our leadership team and steering our technology efforts.”

ClickSWITCH provides a solution to financial institutions allowing account holders to switch direct deposits and recurring payments in just a few minutes. The solution also enables financial institutions and challenger banks the ability to fund new accounts and increase the profitability of new account holders.

“I am thrilled to join the team at ClickSWITCH. This is an exciting time for the company as it is in a rapid growth mode and continues to deliver an exceptional solution to financial institutions of all sizes,” says Robert. “ClickSWITCH is solving a real problem for consumers removing friction in the deposit switch process and increasing consumer choice.”

ClickSWITCH is an automated account switching solution for financial institutions and fintechs that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching direct deposits and automatic payments from old accounts to new ones. The company enables clients to drive deposit growth, increase primary account holders and expand cross-selling opportunities. ClickSWITCH is a technology leader delivering world-class solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. For more information, visit clickswitch.com.

