Click Therapeutics Launches New Brand Identity and Redesigned Website

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ solutions as prescription medical treatments, today unveiled a new brand identity, website, and logo which reflect the company’s collective learning and evolution since it was launched in 2012, and set in motion “The Click Way,” the company’s mission, core values and blueprint for growth.

Click’s new branding simultaneously honors its pioneering leadership in the digital therapeutics industry and underscores its position as a new generation of company, bringing personalization, technology, and medical science together in a uniquely patient-centric way. “ In the past year, our team has made rapid progress across a broad pipeline of novel digital therapeutics, helping to position the company as the market leader in software as prescription medical treatments,” said David Benshoof Klein, Chief Executive Officer. “ It’s imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company as it is today. Our brand refresh represents the natural evolution of that transformation.”

Click’s leadership team worked to develop a meaningful brand architecture and visual identity that embodies Click’s personalized and innovative treatment offerings, its dedication to its patients and the company’s core ethos. The company conducted extensive research among key stakeholders during the brand development process. “ Our new brand communicates our fundamental belief that digital therapeutics must represent a higher bar of credibility, innovation and, most importantly, clinical safety and efficacy. We are a new generation of biotech company that is leveraging the power of digital to put the user – in this case, the patient – at the center,” said Austin Speier, Click’s Chief Strategy Officer who led the rebranding initiative.

Click’s brand identity is a design scheme composed of several core elements that come together to create a distinctive visual language that communicates the Click Therapeutics design pillars. Click’s new logo, the monogram “CT,” was designed to reflect timelessness, strength, and friendliness, and to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels. Click’s newly redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and has been updated and simplified. The design showcases and celebrates the patient journey, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The new website also highlights the company’s full product pipeline including Clickotine® and CT-152 and gives viewers a glimpse into their unique company culture.

“This rebrand was not just cosmetic,” said Mr. Klein. “ This was about more clearly communicating our key principles to patients and physicians. As our healthcare system is increasingly relying on digital in these unique times, we believe it is more critical than ever to demonstrate the high standard to which digital therapeutics are developed – and the updated Click Therapeutics brand demonstrates our commitment to quality, science and transparency.”

In the coming months, Click will be rolling out a suite of updated visual elements across all their print and digital assets. The company was supported by and wishes to acknowledge award-winning design agency Kurppa Hosk in developing the new brand and website.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program is entering into a multi-center, randomized, controlled, parallel-group, phase III FDA registration trial for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adults. For more information, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

