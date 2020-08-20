CleverTap Names Abhishek Gupta as Chief Customer Officer

SaaS Professional Services Veteran to Spearhead Seamless Onboarding and Create Customer Delight

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clevertap--CleverTap, the leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as Chief Customer Success Officer. Mr. Gupta brings over 18 years of SaaS and customer success experience which he will apply toward accelerating CleverTap’s momentum as a leading provider of customer engagement and retention solutions in the competitive mobile marketing technology landscape.

“As a customer-first organization, investing in growth of our customer success team is of paramount importance,” said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO, CleverTap. “Abhishek has extensive experience in customer success and a proven track record of building teams and processes that allow companies to get the most value from their SaaS investment. We’re thrilled to have him at CleverTap, and I personally look forward to him adding to the success of our high-performing Customer Success team.”

Mr. Gupta is a seasoned business leader and has led a number of SaaS and Internet businesses with an immense focus on customer success and thereby building high-growth businesses. Prior to CleverTap, Gupta led the customer success and professional services teams in Asia for Sprinklr, a leading Customer Experience Management company, where he enabled digital transformation across marketing, advertising, research, care, and engagement for a number of prestigious global and regional brands. As Chief Operating Officer for portfolio companies at Trilogy, Gupta led operations for a group of organic and acquired businesses in areas of application development platforms, functional process automation solutions, and productivity tools. Mr. Gupta holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore and a degree in B.Tech in Computer Sc and Engg from IIT (BHU).

Gupta’s appointment is part of CleverTap’s continued growth strategy capitalizing on the completion of a $35M Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia.

“As businesses continue to evolve in their adjustment to the global situation, it’s more important than ever to provide a human touch to technology,” said Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer at CleverTap. “We as a company are obsessed about creating strategic business value for CleverTap customers and enabling them to succeed in a rapidly changing digital landscape. I'm thrilled and privileged to join the CleverTap team to further strengthen and accelerate how global brands engage and retain their users.”

CleverTap helps digital-first brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. CleverTap is used daily by many of the world’s leading marketers, across multiple industries including food tech, finance, e-commerce, media/entertainment, travel, ticketing, and transportation. Over 8,000 mobile apps from companies including Gojek, Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery Kids, Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, and Cleartrip are currently optimized using CleverTap, driving over $2 billion in incremental revenue. The platform reaches more than one billion mobile devices.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Gojek, Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery Kids, Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, and Cleartrip—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CleverTap

Charles Orlando

415-513-5756

press@clevertap.com