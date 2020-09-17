CleverTap Appoints Jasmeet Gandhi as Head of Business Development and Alliances

Former Nokia and Microsoft Alliances Veteran to Drive Development of Global Partnerships

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clevertap--CleverTap, the leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced the appointment of Jasmeet Gandhi as Head of Business Development and Alliances. Mr. Gandhi brings over 20 years of product marketing, sales, and strategic alliances experience which he will leverage as he builds on CleverTap’s momentum in the competitive mobile marketing technology market. Mr. Gandhi will be based out of CleverTap’s Mumbai offices.

“Today’s business climate fosters an increasingly competitive marketplace, and finding exceptional leaders is more important than ever,” said Supratim Biswas, chief revenue officer at CleverTap. “In Jasmeet, we are fortunate to have an exceptional leader with proven experience who will not only assist CleverTap in achieving long-term, sustainable growth, but also discover new opportunities and partnerships that enable companies from diverse industries astound the world to grow and thrive.”

Jasmeet has a career in technology that spans over 20 years. He was a part of the founding team at Rediff.com where he spent 14 years building and managing product marketing, sales, brand marketing, and strategic alliances. As Head of Services at Nokia, he managed the Nokia app store and built the app developer ecosystem along with other services like Nokia Music and Maps. At Microsoft, his team was responsible for onboarding ISV applications to the Azure cloud infrastructure.

“As the market continues to evolve during this time of change, CleverTap’s unique ability to foster individualized experiences and convert those experiences to lifetime value is key to long-term success for all organizations, both large and small,” said Jasmeet Gandhi, head of business development and Alliances at CleverTap. “I’m thrilled and privileged to join the amazing CleverTap team and excited to build upon our world-class alliance program.”

CleverTap helps digital-first brands maximize the value of their mobile apps by personalizing customer experiences using real-time behavioral data and predictive modeling. For additional information or to register for a free trial, please visit clevertap.com.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 8,000 apps—including Gojek, Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery Kids, Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, and The Meet Group—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

