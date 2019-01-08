Clemson Crushes Alabama 44-16 to Win NCAA Title

SANTA CLARA — The Clemson Tigers crushed the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16, to win their second national championship in football in the past three years at Levi Stadium in Silicon Valley.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Clemson with three touchdown passes and completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards in an impressive performance.

Star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a subpar game with two interceptions, including a pick six on the game’s first drive that was returned for a touchdown by Clemson and a 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa did bring his team back from the early miscue and Alabama had a 16-14 lead in the second quarter but that’s all they would score for the rest of the game.

Clemson led 31-16 at halftime and completely shutout Alabama in the second half and added two touchdowns to complete the scoring. Clemson won the national championship in 2016, 35-31, over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have been in the College Football Championship the past four years and won the title in 2015 and 2017.

The attendance at Levi Stadium was 74,814.