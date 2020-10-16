ClearSale Wins Comparably Awards for Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees

Fraud protection leader recognized by career site for a second time this year

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CX--ClearSale (https://www.clear.sale), the global leader in e-commerce fraud prevention, announced today that it’s been recognized with awards in two categories, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees. Comparably ranks businesses for the awards based on anonymous feedback from employees. This is the second time this year that ClearSale has been recognized by the site, having won previously in categories for Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Companies for Professional Development.

“These awards are especially meaningful to us, particularly in these categories and in this year,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “We’ve worked hard to provide for our team during these difficult times, and even though we are a global company we think of our team as a close-knit family. Everyone is an important part of the group, and we wouldn’t have the great organizational culture that we do without each one of them.”

While ClearSale uses innovative technology to identify fraudulent transactions and false declines for online retailers across the world, it backs the technology with the largest team of analysts in the industry. Together, the technology and ClearSale’s team ensure that e-commerce businesses are protected from card not present fraud and false declines.

For many companies, it’s been difficult to maintain a positive company culture during the challenges that this year has presented and, worse, some have had to reduce headcount as a result of the pandemic. Running against the trend, these awards recognize the hard work ClearSale has put into both protecting its employees while keeping them happy. Beyond that, ClearSale has bucked the downsizing trend, recently announcing that they will be hiring 500 employees, worldwide, by the end of 2020.

Compiling feedback from employees on its website, comparably.com, the career and company culture monitoring site, announces a dozen awards throughout the year -- four awards a quarter. The Q3 awards are focused on employee benefits and happiness and include Happiest Employees, Best Perks & Benefits, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Compensation. ClearSale won two of the four awards for the current quarter.

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

