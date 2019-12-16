Clearfield’s Kevin Morgan Re-Elected to Fiber Broadband Association Board

Advocating for the value of fiber deployments in today’s marketplace for nearly a decade

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that Kevin Morgan, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, has been elected to serve a three year term as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). In this role, Morgan will focus his efforts on enabling the industry to manage the rapid increase in fiber deployments for future-proof networks to support multi-Gigabit services.

“Congratulations to Kevin Morgan and to all of our new and returning Board members,” said Lisa R. Youngers, President and CEO of FBA. “I am thankful for their commitment to propelling deployment of all-fiber networks to better connect the world. I look forward to working closely with the Board to advance the Fiber Broadband Association’s mission in the years to come.”

Morgan is currently the 2019 Board of Directors Chairman for the Fiber Broadband Association and also served as the 2015 Board Chairman for the FBA (formerly the FTTH Council Americas). He was first elected to the FBA’s Board in 2011 and has served on the board every year since, holding positions such as Chairman, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer. Morgan began his career at BellSouth, now a part of AT&T, where he worked as the lead product evaluations resource of broadband technologies in the Science & Technology department. Over his 30-year career, he has gained extensive experience in advanced communications technology, fiber optic systems and business product marketing.

“Traditional carriers alongside municipalities, utilities and cable operators are demanding rapid deployment of fiber services to enable connectivity for the shifting marketplace,” said Morgan. “I am eager to continue my work with the Fiber Broadband Association to answer to the needs of the market and be a part of the transformative work being done to advance connectivity across the Americas.”

Clearfield has been a member of the Association since 2002.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all- fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization forward, collaborate with industry allies and propel the deployment of fiber networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

