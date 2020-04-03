ClearDATA Named to JMP Securities’ 2020 Elite 80 Hottest Privately Held Companies

Recognition spotlights rapid innovation and scaling within healthcare data management, cybersecurity and compliance.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearDATA®, the leader in healthcare public cloud security, compliance and privacy, today announced that JMP Securities financial services firm has named the company to its “Elite 80” list. The annual Elite 80 report (formerly Super 70) identifies companies that exhibit the ability to iterate innovative products and respond to the changing cybersecurity and IT landscape, demonstrating strong growth with next-generation solutions that meet market demand.

“In a time of unprecedented stress on the healthcare industry as it works to contain COVID-19, the cloud is playing an increasingly vital role. Providers and other healthcare organizations are pushing the limits of innovation and operational efficiency in hopes of improving patient outcomes,” said Darin Brannan, Chief Executive Officer at ClearDATA. “We are honored to be included in this year’s JMP Securities Elite 80 list, recognizing the resilience and optimism of our team at ClearDATA as we solve complex privacy, compliance and security challenges for healthcare in the public cloud.”

The report highlights companies developing disruptive technologies that are expected to transform industries by displacing traditional and legacy approaches. JMP Securities notes that the firm's analysts "personally spoke with executives of each Elite 80 member and believe the companies have the capabilities to dominate their respective markets. Security and IT environments are evolving so rapidly that the need for innovation is accelerating as traditional approaches are deemed inadequate for new business models."

The award recognizes the benefits of the ClearDATA Healthcare Cloud Security and Compliance Platform™ including its HITRUST certification, multi-cloud solution for data security and overall risk mitigation. Following strategic executive hires, new and expanded partnerships alongside a series of innovations focused on safeguarding healthcare systems, ClearDATA has begun 2020 with increased momentum built on proven success and customer focus. The Elite 80 award comes on the heels of ClearDATA’s listing among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, in which they were ranked eighth in security.

“We are resolute in our mission to make the cloud secure and accessible, while quickly expanding the capacity of the healthcare industry as it races to get ahead of this global pandemic. With the unique urgency at hand, we have been able to stand up secure and compliant environments for clients on the front lines against COVID-19 in mere days and foresee this trend to continue as more healthcare organizations move to the cloud,” said Brannan.

The full JMP Securities Elite 80 report is available online. To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improves their data management, and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day. For more information, visit ClearDATA at www.cleardata.com.

