Clari Closes $35 Million Round

SUNNYVALE — Clari, a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for sales, has closed $35 million in financing led by Tenaya Capital. Also participating are Thomvest Ventures and Blue Cloud Ventures and existing investors Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital Ventures and Northgate Capital. The company said the new money will be used to increase sales and marketing and accelerate product innovation.

“The Clari team has leveraged its deep AI expertise to build a unique platform that surfaces predictive insights for sales reps, managers, and execs during the opportunity-to-close process,” said Brian Paul, Managing Director at Tenaya Capital. “We see a massive opportunity for AI to transform how sales teams operate which is clearly validated by Clari’s customers and the impressive growth the team has achieved.”

Clari said it has tripled its customer base with new customers including Adobe, Audi, Check Point Software, Equinix, Epicor Software Corporation, GE, and PerkinElmer.

“Over the past year, we experienced tremendous growth with the C-suite embracing Clari as core to how they run their sales and forecasting processes, from opportunity to close,” said Andy Byrne, Clari Founder and CEO. “This latest round of investment will help us extend our leadership position by fueling both our go-to-market plans and Clari’s innovation engine as we aim to deliver new products and integrated partner solutions to help our customers grow faster.”

With Clari’s artificial intelligence-enabled platform, sales reps know where to focus, managers can immediately spot risk in pipeline, and execs can forecast with confidence.