Civic Launches Consumer-First Digital Wallet, Announces Privacy-First Proof-of-Health Verification for Employers

Civic Wallet Offers Verified Digital Identity and the Ability to Send Money to Friends Globally, All Covered by a $1 Million Cryptocurrency Protection Guarantee

New Health Key by Civic Will Bring Health Verification to Large Companies In Partnership with Circle Medical

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civic Technologies, a leading innovator in digital identity solutions, today announced that Civic Wallet, previously only available in private beta, is now generally available in the App Store and Google Play. Civic Wallet offers a safer way to store and transact with digital identity and currency around the world. Civic also announced that in response to the market need for proof-of-health verification, it will offer the ability to provide secure and regulation-compliant health checks for employers, called Health Key by Civic™.

“We built Civic Wallet because we wanted to be the first company to get it right for the consumer,” said Vinny Lingham, CEO and co-founder of Civic. “By design, Civic Wallet puts you back in the driver’s seat with more control over your digital identity and money with no more seed phrases or passwords to remember. And, we’re looking forward to offering proof-of-health verification as a new, privacy-focused element of your digital identity.”

Civic Wallet offers an easy way to pay friends and family around the world. Civic Wallet holders are able to send and receive funds to usernames, addresses and even to QR codes after creating a verified identity. Digital currency, including BTC, ETH, USDC and CVC, may be sent globally with low fees for a limited time.

Civic Wallet holders can immediately bring in their digital currency and start protecting it with the company’s $1 Million Cryptocurrency Protection Guarantee†, provided by Coincover and insured by Lloyd’s of London underwriters. All verified Civic Wallets are automatically covered by this protection. This means their digital currency is protected with account and key recovery.

Because Civic Wallet is non-custodial and multisig, users not only have more control over their digital identities and currency, they may also easily restore their account if they lose their phone.

In the event that a user loses access to their Civic Wallet, Civic will work together with its partners to recover access to a user's funds by moving them to a new account.

About Health Key by Civic

Civic also announced proof-of-health verification for companies with more than 500 employees, called Health Key by Civic. Proof-of-health information will be accessible through Civic Wallet. Civic’s partner, Circle Medical, will supply testing for interested San Francisco Bay Area companies and additional regional testing partners will be coming online to support customers in other locales.

“As healthcare providers, we are always looking out for the safety of our patients, including protecting their information and privacy,” said George Favvas, co-founder and CEO of Circle Medical. “Civic is not only compliant from a regulatory standpoint, but they are also deeply committed to doing what’s right for their users.”

When a user signs up with Civic Wallet, they are authenticated as a real person, using both AI and blockchain-based technology. Once verified, Civic Wallet holders have more control over the information they share with third parties. For example, Civic Wallet users may share their Health Key but not provide their name or address to a requesting company.

Civic Wallet is built to protect personally identifiable information (PII), and no PII is stored directly on a blockchain, only an attestation of the information. This is one of several layers of protection designed to shield Civic Wallet holders from bad actors. Civic Wallet is also built to comply with international GDPR and CCPA data privacy regulations.

About Civic Technologies

Civic enables consumers to securely send and receive money, including cryptocurrencies, around the world. Civic Wallet, a non-custodial digital wallet for consumers, provides a safer, easier way to transact. Civic uses identity.com's open-source, blockchain-based ecosystem to verify credentials. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.

About Circle Medical

Circle Medical is a rapidly growing full-stack primary care practice that builds technology to make quality, delightful primary care accessible at scale. Circle Medical is affiliated with UCSF and backed by Y Combinator, A. Capital and Collaborative Fund. The practice is in network with all PPO and most HMO insurance plans without charging membership or additional fees. New patients can book in-person appointments in the San Francisco Bay area, or telemedicine nationally at https://www.circlemedical.com/.

