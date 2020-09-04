BusinessWire

Citrix Executive to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference:

Event: Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date and Time: September 9, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern
Presenter: David Henshall, president and chief executive officer

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the investor section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with Citrix’s ability to advance its subscription business model transition, products and services, their development, integration, distribution and security, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

© 2020 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix© is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.


Contacts

Eric Armstrong, Citrix Systems, Inc.
(954) 267-2977 or eric.armstrong@citrix.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
Traci Tsuchiguchi, Citrix Systems, Inc.
(408) 790-8467 or traci.tsuchiguchi@citrix.com

