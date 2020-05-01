Citrix ADC Certified by United States Department of Defense Information Network

Solution passes interoperability and cybersecurity tests required to be listed as approved product for use in communication and collaboration across DOD organizations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CitrixIsHow--Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) MPX 14000-FIPS 11.1 Platinum Edition has been certified as an approved product by the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN).

The purpose of the DoDIN Approved Products List is to provide a consolidated list of products that have been certified for use in communication and collaboration across the DoDIN. Citrix ADC achieved the certification by passing a rigorous set of interoperability and cybersecurity tests.

“At Citrix, the security of our products and services is paramount,” said Fermin Serna, Chief Information Security Officer, Citrix. “We are deeply committed to providing a secure environment in which our customers can operate and be sure their information and assets are safe and we are pleased to be recognized by the DoDIN for our efforts.”

Citrix ADC is a software-centric application delivery solution that empowers organizations to provide fast, reliable, and secure application delivery across multi-cloud environments while maintaining holistic visibility and a consistent security posture. Click here to learn more about the solution and the benefits it can provide. To learn more about the DoDIN Approved Products List and find the Citrix ADC certified listing, visit the DoDIN Website.

