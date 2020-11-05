Cisco Wins Constellation SuperNova Award for Use of Alation for Data Governance

Recognized in digital safety, governance, and privacy efforts for impactful digital initiative

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced that Abra Le, for her work as data governance lead at Cisco, was named a winner of the tenth annual Constellation SuperNova Awards for use of Alation for data governance. These prestigious awards recognize people in organizations who are building innovative and disruptive programs to create measurable business value and digital transformation. Cisco, a $198M, Fortune 500 company, and worldwide technology leader, was chosen as a leading initiative in the digital safety, governance, and privacy efforts category.

“At Cisco we strive to enable data democratization while simultaneously ensuring our data is properly governed. To succeed, we needed a platform that supported a people-first approach and provided business units with the ability to utilize data to drive their business forward,” said Abra Le, Senior Manager, Change Management, Cisco. “With Alation we consistently deliver high-quality governed data with context in a single platform, providing our business users with visibility into what data exists and where it resides, allowing them to generate more value from that data. We are honored to be named a winner in the Constellation SuperNova Awards for pursuing digital safety, governance and privacy.”

The 2020 SuperNova Award winners were selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants. This year’s winners represent individuals, teams, and organizations who have overcome significant hurdles amidst a pandemic and post-pandemic environment. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implemented novel initiatives and proved results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

“We’re excited to see a world-class organization like Cisco achieve their data governance objectives while democratizing data across the organization using Alation,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Alation continues to lead the transformation of using data catalogs as data intelligence platforms to create data-driven cultures.”

As the global premier business transformation recognition event, the SuperNova Awards receives submissions from teams around the world. Entries are evaluated by 50 critical judges from analysts, influencers, media and industry experts, in addition to public polling.

“The SuperNova Awards have never been more competitive. Amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, these teams have persevered in delivering critical and often significant transformation for their stakeholders,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. “Winners not only showed a penchant for change, they also won the hearts and minds of the public vote.”

“At Constellation Research we focus on pioneers and innovators, and we share what we learn with organizations that want to become fast followers,” said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “The SuperNova Awards not only put a spotlight on success, each year they become a catalyst for our research and source of inspiration for those aspiring to transform and differentiate their organizations.”

The winners were announced at the SuperNova Awards gala at Constellation’s Virtual Connected Enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/about-supernova-awards/supernova-awards-2020.

About Alation

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 200 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is backed by leading venture capitalists including Costanoa, Data Collective, Icon, Sapphire, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R “Ray” Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

