Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • May 27 – Cirrus Logic President John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Thurman Case will present at the Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 4:05 p.m. EDT.
  • Jun. 2 – Cirrus Logic Chief Financial Officer Thurman Case and Vice President of Mixed-Signal Products Carl Alberty will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference at 12:15 p.m. EDT.
  • Jun. 8 – Cirrus Logic President John Forsyth will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 2:40 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website, and an archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Thurman K. Case
Chief Financial Officer
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
(512) 851-4125
Investor.Relations@cirrus.com

