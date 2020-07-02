BusinessWire

Cirrus Logic to Announce Q1 Results August 3

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cirrus Logic to Announce Q1 Results August 3

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Monday, Aug. 3, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 1899640).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Thurman K. Case
Chief Financial Officer
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
(512) 851-4125
Investor.Relations@cirrus.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Grant Thornton introduces comprehensive indirect tax platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

iNDIRECT.360™ provides end-to-end management of indirect taxes and allows companies to harness the power of their data

Offering bolsters Grant Thornton’s emphasis on technology transformation
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP has launche…
BusinessWire

Tufin to Showcase New Hybrid Cloud Security Solution SecureCloud at RSA Conference 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

The company’s Chief Technology Officer will demonstrate and discuss next-generation solutions to securing hybrid cloud environments
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference –Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to …
BusinessWire

Redis Enterprise Now Available Through Google Cloud Marketplace

Posted on Author Business Wire

Frictionless deployment and operation of Redis Enterprise Cloud accelerates development of high-performance applications
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoogleCloud–Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today annou…