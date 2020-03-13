CIRCOR Names Abhishek Khandelwal Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of severe service flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Khandelwal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2020.

Mr. Khandelwal brings nearly two decades of experience managing global finance operations to CIRCOR. Since 2010, he has held a number of senior finance roles at IDEX (NYSE: IEX), most recently serving as VP, Corporate Finance and Operations CFO. In that role, Mr. Khandelwal partnered with the COO to shape company-wide strategic direction and drive commercial and operational performance. Prior to IDEX, he held a range of financial leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and General Electric (NYSE: GE). Mr. Khandelwal received a Bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Abhi’s experience in managing global financial operations for multinational industrial companies, including manufacturers of highly engineered, mission critical products, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team as CIRCOR continues its business transformation,” said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIRCOR International. “Abhi has a proven track record of improving financial management in complex, global organizations, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise.”

“I am thrilled to join CIRCOR and take on this new challenge at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Khandelwal. “I have long admired CIRCOR as an innovator and a leader in the industry, and I look forward to working together with Scott and the rest of the talented team to build a world-class finance organization and continue to drive CIRCOR’s transformation to enhance shareholder value.”

