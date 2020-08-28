Cinedigm Partners with Canela.TV to Bring a Spanish Language Version of MyTime Movie Network to Native Speakers

Partnership to Initially Launch in the U.S., With International Expansion Plans to Follow in Q4 2020

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today it has partnered with Canela.TV, the first free ad-supported streaming channel for Hispanics, to bring MyTime Movie Network to Spanish-language speaking audiences. Canela.TV is owned by Canela Media, a leading digital media tech company focused on connecting brands with multicultural audiences.

MyTime Movie Network offers an unparalleled library of curated content catering to women of all ages. The diverse library, which has been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, features hundreds of popular, award-winning films and premium network movies. Upon its launch on Canela.TV, films from all genres will be available, ranging from pulse-pounding thrillers, charming date-night comedies, romantic comedies, holiday movies, feel-good musicals, family dramas and everything in-between.

“This is an important partnership that illustrates how we are aggressively expanding our channel offerings into new languages that can be distributed widely across Spanish language audiences domestically and worldwide," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “Given Canela Media’s expertise in multicultural marketing and advertising, we are excited to grow our channel portfolio to support high-quality content that can be targeted at Spanish-language audiences in order to meet the needs of our ad partners.”

In addition to the Spanish language MyTime Movie Network offering, Cinedigm is also utilizing Canela’s expertise in Spanish language advertising as a demand partner to help sell advertising across their channel business.

“One of our goals for Canela.TV was to bring free, high-quality programming to Hispanic viewers and we are confident that our partnership with Cinedigm will bring us closer to achieving this vision,” said Isabel Rafferty, founder and CEO of Canela Media. “We look forward to adding their programming to our platform and leveraging our insights and viewer data to help them connect with U.S. Latinos in a relevant and effective manner.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT CANELA MEDIA

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 20 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company’s proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and is female- and minority-owned. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

