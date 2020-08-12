Cinedigm Enlists Rightsline to Provide Comprehensive Rights Management Services for Matchpoint™ Distribution Platform

Integrated Platform to Provide Content Owners with Streamlined Cost-Efficient Digital Content Distribution Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company has partnered with Rightsline, a leading Rights Management platform serving the needs of a broad range of entertainment companies and rights owners, to provide Matchpoint™, Company’s proprietary digital content distribution platform, with real-time rights management and enforcement. The resulting integrated platform creates a comprehensive and highly automated end-to-end digital distribution solution which significantly reduces costs and time to market for release of digital content. By integrating Rightsline’s platform with Cinedigm’s Matchpoint platform, the partnership benefits content owners by providing a seamless distribution solution for those seeking to distribute their content across physical, TVOD, SVOD and AVOD platforms.

Matchpoint is a next-generation digital content distribution platform that enables the world’s entertainment companies to distribute video content to all major AVOD/SVOD and TVOD platforms at scale. In addition, it minimizes the effort needed to launch, manage, and monetize mobile and Connected TV streaming apps as well as digital linear channels. The Matchpoint platform utilizes industry-leading technologies to implement machine-based automation creating a highly scalable distribution platform that offers an incredible level of efficiency and substantial cost savings. Cinedigm has successfully utilized the Matchpoint platform to manage and significantly scale the distribution and monetization of owned & operated services as well as partner channels and licensed content for Cinedigm Networks.

Integrating Rightsline into Matchpoint provides a high level of automation for the exchange of EMA-compliant (Entertainment Merchants Association) avails data, rights information, territorial rights, exclusivity windows and more. This automation significantly reduces the window from when a title is licensed to when it is released. This increase in efficiencies results in an improved ease of generating EMA avails, content mining, as well as providing stricter rights enforcement by territory, format, platform and exclusivity windows.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Rightsline and leverage their technology to increase the benefits of our Matchpoint platform so that we can provide our content partners with the best end-to-end distribution available,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “Given the complicated and complex requirements for distributing digital content in today’s fragmented marketplace, this partnership places Matchpoint in a leading position as the solution for content distribution in the rapidly evolving and burgeoning OTT marketplace.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.

