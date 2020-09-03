BusinessWire

Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 1, 2020.


Q3 Revenue: $976.7 million, increasing 1.7% year over year

Q3 Net Income per Share: $0.91 GAAP; $1.06 adjusted (non-GAAP), increasing 49% year over year

"We delivered outstanding financial results in the third quarter, reflecting our continued innovation, market leadership and strong competitive position in an uncertain macro environment,“ said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. “Although COVID-related market dynamics have resulted in an orders slowdown and are likely to adversely impact our revenue for a few quarters, we are confident in our ability to continue executing on our strategy and expanding our market leadership."

For the fiscal third quarter 2020, Ciena reported revenue of $976.7 million as compared to $960.6 million for the fiscal third quarter 2019.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2020 was $142.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $86.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2019.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2020 was $166.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $112.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2019.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

 

 

GAAP Results

 

 

Q3

 

Q3

 

 

 

 

FY 2020

 

FY 2019

 

Y-T-Y*

Revenue

 

$

976.7

 

 

$

960.6

 

 

1.7

%

Gross margin

 

47.6

%

 

44.2

%

 

3.4

%

Operating expense

 

$

276.6

 

 

$

299.1

 

 

(7.5)

%

Operating margin

 

19.3

%

 

13.0

%

 

6.3

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

 

 

Q3

 

Q3

 

 

 

 

FY 2020

 

FY 2019

 

Y-T-Y*

Revenue

 

$

976.7

 

 

$

960.6

 

 

1.7

%

Adj. gross margin

 

48.2

%

 

44.7

%

 

3.5

%

Adj. operating expense

 

$

251.2

 

 

$

273.2

 

 

(8.1)

%

Adj. operating margin

 

22.4

%

 

16.2

%

 

6.2

%

Adj. EBITDA

 

$

241.1

 

 

$

178.0

 

 

35.4

%

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

 

 

Revenue by Segment

 

 

Q3 FY 2020

 

Q3 FY 2019

 

 

Revenue

 

%**

 

Revenue

 

%**

Networking Platforms

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Converged Packet Optical

 

$

722.5

 

 

74.0

 

 

$

724.3

 

 

75.4

 

Packet Networking

 

79.8

 

 

8.1

 

 

71.8

 

 

7.5

 

Total Networking Platforms

 

802.3

 

 

82.1

 

 

796.1

 

 

82.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform Software and Services

 

46.4

 

 

4.8

 

 

37.3

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services

 

11.3

 

 

1.1

 

 

10.5

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance Support and Training

 

69.1

 

 

7.1

 

 

65.9

 

 

6.9

 

Installation and Deployment

 

39.8

 

 

4.1

 

 

39.8

 

 

4.1

 

Consulting and Network Design

 

7.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

11.0

 

 

1.1

 

Total Global Services

 

116.7

 

 

12.0

 

 

116.7

 

 

12.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

976.7

 

 

100.0

 

 

$

960.6

 

 

100.0

 

** Denotes % of total revenue

 

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020

 

 

 

Revenue by Geographic Region

 

 

Q3 FY 2020

 

Q3 FY 2019

 

 

Revenue

 

% **

 

Revenue

 

% **

Americas

 

$

713.3

 

 

73.0

 

 

$

656.3

 

 

68.3

 

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

162.5

 

 

16.6

 

 

169.5

 

 

17.6

 

Asia Pacific

 

100.9

 

 

10.4

 

 

134.8

 

 

14.1

 

Total

 

$

976.7

 

 

100.0

 

 

$

960.6

 

 

100.0

 

** Denotes % of total revenue

  • One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 12% of revenue
  • Cash and investments totaled $1,164.2 million
  • Cash flow from operations totaled $175.4 million
  • Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 75
  • Accounts receivable balance was $715.2 million
  • Unbilled contract asset balance was $97.4 million
  • Inventories totaled $363.6 million, including:
    • Raw materials: $133.6 million
    • Work in process: $12.6 million
    • Finished goods: $215.3 million
    • Deferred cost of sales: $45.1 million
    • Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(43.0) million
  • Product inventory turns were 4.8
  • Headcount totaled 6,934

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Today, Thursday, September 3, 2020, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website an accompanying investor presentation for its unaudited fiscal third quarter 2020 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "We delivered outstanding financial results in the third quarter, reflecting our continued innovation, market leadership and strong competitive position in an uncertain macro environment. Although COVID-related market dynamics have resulted in an orders slowdown and are likely to adversely impact our revenue for a few quarters, we are confident in our ability to continue executing on our strategy and expanding our market leadership."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of countermeasures taken to mitigate its spread on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; supply chain disruptions and the level of success relating to efforts to optimize Ciena's operations; changes in foreign currency exchange rates affecting revenue and operating expense; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; changes in estimates of prospective income tax rates and any adjustments to Ciena's provisional estimates whether related to further guidance, analysis or otherwise; and the other risk factors disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 20, 2019 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the current quarter. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

 

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

August 1,

 

August 3,

 

August 1,

 

August 3,

2020

2019

2020

 2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

819,022

 

 

 

$

810,588

 

 

 

$

2,246,129

 

 

 

$

2,163,808

 

 

Services

157,690

 

 

 

150,018

 

 

 

457,548

 

 

 

440,336

 

 

Total revenue

976,712

 

 

 

960,606

 

 

 

2,703,677

 

 

 

2,604,144

 

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

436,227

 

 

 

454,921

 

 

 

1,230,378

 

 

 

1,246,413

 

 

Services

75,804

 

 

 

81,333

 

 

 

224,757

 

 

 

235,361

 

 

Total cost of goods sold

512,031

 

 

 

536,254

 

 

 

1,455,135

 

 

 

1,481,774

 

 

Gross profit

464,681

 

 

 

424,352

 

 

 

1,248,542

 

 

 

1,122,370

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

130,221

 

 

 

139,880

 

 

 

392,651

 

 

 

406,482

 

 

Selling and marketing

94,763

 

 

 

104,230

 

 

 

303,043

 

 

 

305,845

 

 

General and administrative

41,635

 

 

 

42,695

 

 

 

126,133

 

 

 

124,092

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

5,840

 

 

 

5,529

 

 

 

17,532

 

 

 

16,586

 

 

Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs

6,515

 

 

 

5,355

 

 

 

14,798

 

 

 

11,696

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs (recoveries)

(2,329

)

 

 

1,362

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

4,105

 

 

Total operating expenses

276,645

 

 

 

299,051

 

 

 

855,061

 

 

 

868,806

 

 

Income from operations

188,036

 

 

 

125,301

 

 

 

393,481

 

 

 

253,564

 

 

Interest and other income, net

232

 

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

5,059

 

 

Interest expense

(7,251

)

 

 

(9,404

)

 

 

(23,926

)

 

 

(28,316

)

 

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

(646

)

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

181,017

 

 

 

116,947

 

 

 

370,122

 

 

 

230,307

 

 

Provision for income taxes

38,750

 

 

 

30,198

 

 

 

73,872

 

 

 

57,204

 

 

Net income

$

142,267

 

 

 

$

86,749

 

 

 

$

296,250

 

 

 

$

173,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

$

0.92

 

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

Diluted net income per potential common share

$

0.91

 

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

154,184

 

 

 

155,488

 

 

 

154,136

 

 

 

156,013

 

 

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1

156,318

 

 

 

157,455

 

 

 

155,741

 

 

 

157,949

 

 

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 2.1 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 includes 1.6 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 includes 2.0 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 includes 1.9 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

 

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

August 1,
2020

 

November 2,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,093,749

 

 

 

$

904,045

 

 

Short-term investments

70,404

 

 

 

109,940

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

715,195

 

 

 

724,854

 

 

Inventories

363,600

 

 

 

345,049

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

324,935

 

 

 

297,914

 

 

Total current assets

2,567,883

 

 

 

2,381,802

 

 

Long-term investments

 

 

 

10,014

 

 

Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net

266,996

 

 

 

286,884

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,573

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

310,772

 

 

 

297,937

 

 

Other intangible assets, net

106,182

 

 

 

112,781

 

 

Deferred tax asset, net

655,320

 

 

 

714,942

 

 

Other long-term assets

99,462

 

 

 

88,986

 

 

Total assets

$

4,055,188

 

 

 

$

3,893,346

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

297,163

 

 

 

$

344,819

 

 

Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations

301,030

 

 

 

382,740

 

 

Deferred revenue

95,951

 

 

 

111,381

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

19,417

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

6,930

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

Total current liabilities

720,491

 

 

 

845,940

 

 

Long-term deferred revenue

40,919

 

 

 

45,492

 

 

Other long-term obligations

134,914

 

 

 

148,747

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

52,141

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

677,856

 

 

 

680,406

 

 

Total liabilities

$

1,626,321

 

 

 

$

1,720,585

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 154,318,197

and 154,403,850 shares issued and outstanding

1,543

 

 

 

1,544

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

6,815,676

 

 

 

6,837,714

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,189

)

 

 

(22,084

)

 

Accumulated deficit

(4,348,163

)

 

 

(4,644,413

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

2,428,867

 

 

 

2,172,761

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,055,188

 

 

 

$

3,893,346

 

 

 

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

August 1,

 

August 3,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

296,250

 

 

 

$

173,103

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements

70,370

 

 

 

65,071

 

 

Share-based compensation costs

50,838

 

 

 

44,446

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

29,035

 

 

 

26,610

 

 

Deferred taxes

57,636

 

 

 

35,949

 

 

Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence

20,176

 

 

 

18,833

 

 

Provision for warranty

19,172

 

 

 

15,933

 

 

Other

15,085

 

 

 

743

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(6,688

)

 

 

(2,517

)

 

Inventories

(39,568

)

 

 

(115,427

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other

(52,945

)

 

 

(85,039

)

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,816

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations

(131,647

)

 

 

(9,005

)

 

Deferred revenue

(19,039

)

 

 

4,427

 

 

Short and long-term operating lease liabilities

(15,132

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

306,359

 

 

 

173,127

 

 

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property

(61,333

)

 

 

(49,063

)

 

Purchase of available for sale securities

(39,859

)

 

 

(127,601

)

 

Proceeds from maturities of available for sale securities

90,000

 

 

 

120,000

 

 

Proceeds from sales of available for sale securities

 

 

 

98,263

 

 

Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net

3,067

 

 

 

(3,155

)

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(28,300

)

 

 

 

 

Purchase of equity investment

 

 

 

(2,667

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(36,425

)

 

 

35,777

 

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

Payment of long term debt

(3,465

)

 

 

(5,250

)

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

(382

)

 

 

 

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

(2,030

)

 

 

(2,599

)

 

Payment for debt conversion liability

 

 

 

(111,268

)

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(26,328

)

 

 

(23,234

)

 

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(74,535

)

 

 

(110,484

)

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

27,986

 

 

 

22,895

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(78,754

)

 

 

(229,940

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,526

)

 

 

392

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

189,654

 

 

 

(20,644

)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

904,161

 

 

 

745,434

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,093,815

 

 

 

$

724,790

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

25,278

 

 

 

$

29,921

 

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net

$

41,316

 

 

 

$

21,573

 

 

Operating lease payments

$

16,762

 

 

 

$

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Purchase of equipment in accounts payable

$

4,200

 

 

 

$

4,328

 

 

Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program

$

 

 

 

$

1,441

 

 

Conversion of debt conversion liability into 1,585,140 shares of common stock

$

 

 

 

$

52,944

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets subject to lease liability

$

11,404

 

 

 

$

 

 

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Quarterly Measures (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

August 1,

 

August 3,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

464,681

 

 

$

424,352

 

Share-based compensation-products

 

960

 

 

781

 

Share-based compensation-services

 

1,007

 

 

783

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,834

 

 

3,303

 

Total adjustments related to gross profit

 

5,801

 

 

4,867

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit

 

$

470,482

 

 

$

429,219

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage

 

48.2

%

 

44.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expense

 

$

276,645

 

 

$

299,051

 

Share-based compensation-research and development

 

4,286

 

 

3,560

 

Share-based compensation-sales and marketing

 

5,180

 

 

4,192

 

Share-based compensation-general and administrative

 

5,940

 

 

5,813

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

5,840

 

 

5,529

 

Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs

 

6,515

 

 

5,355

 

Acquisition and integration costs (recoveries)

 

(2,329)

 

 

1,362

 

Total adjustments related to operating expense

 

25,432

 

 

25,811

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense

 

$

251,213

 

 

$

273,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

 

$

188,036

 

 

$

125,301

 

Total adjustments related to gross profit

 

5,801

 

 

4,867

 

Total adjustments related to operating expense

 

25,432

 

 

25,811

 

Total adjustments related to income from operations

 

31,233

 

 

30,678

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations

 

$

219,269

 

 

$

155,979

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage

 

22.4

%

 

16.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

142,267

 

 

$

86,749

 

Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes

 

38,750

 

 

30,198

 

Income before income taxes

 

181,017

 

 

116,947

 

Total adjustments related to income from operations

 

31,233

 

 

30,678

 

Adjusted income before income taxes

 

212,250

 

 

147,625

 

Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes

 

45,846

 

 

35,282

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income

 

$

166,404

 

 

$

112,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

 

154,184

 

155,488

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1

 

156,318

 

157,455

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income per Common Share

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per common share

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.55

 

Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.71

 

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 2.1 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 includes 1.6 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 includes 2.0 million shares underlying certain stock option and restricted stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 includes 1.9 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

August 1,

 

August 3,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

142,267

 

 

 

$

86,749

 

Add: Interest expense

 

7,251

 

 

 

9,404

 

Less: Interest and other income, net

 

232

 

 

 

1,050

 

Add: Provision for income taxes

 

38,750

 

 

 

30,198

 

Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements

 

21,989

 

 

 

22,076

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

 

9,674

 

 

 

8,832

 

EBITDA

 

$

219,699

 

 

 

$

156,209

 

Add: Share-based compensation cost

 

17,259

 

 

 

15,084

 

Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs

 

6,515

 

 

 

5,355

 

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (recoveries)

 

(2,329

)

 

 

1,362

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

241,144

 

 

 

$

178,010

 

 

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

  • Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

Contacts

Press:
Nicole Anderson
Ciena Corporation
+1 (410) 694-5761 
pr@ciena.com

Investors:
Gregg Lampf
Ciena Corporation
+1 (410) 694-5700
ir@ciena.com


Read full story here
Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Brierley+Partners’ B-Stamp Technology Leads Sapporo to Win Loyalty360’s Customer Engagement & Experience Platinum Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

B-Stamp Reinvents Customer Tracking and Engagement with Interactive Digital “Punch Card,” Separates Loyalty from Payment Method
FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brierley+Partners, internationally recognized as the industry leader for creating lifetime …
BusinessWire

Enevate Named in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 List of Innovators

Posted on Author Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enevate, a pioneer in advanced silicon-dominant lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology capable of extreme fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs), was selected from among thousands of companies around the world for C…
BusinessWire

Former CFTC Chair Launches The Digital Dollar Project

Posted on Author Business Wire

In partnership with Accenture, the Digital Dollar Project is a multi-stakeholder initiative to explore options for a U.S. digital dollar
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J. Christopher (“Chris”) Giancarlo, former Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Com…