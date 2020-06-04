Ciena Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 2, 2020.

Q2 Revenue : $894.1 million, increasing 3.4% year over year

: $894.1 million, increasing 3.4% year over year Q2 Net Income per Share: $0.59 GAAP; $0.76 adjusted (non-GAAP)

$0.59 GAAP; $0.76 adjusted (non-GAAP) Share Repurchases: Prior to suspending repurchases during the quarter, we repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $23.8 million during the quarter

"In this uncertain environment, we delivered industry leading financial performance during our second quarter, including strong revenue and outstanding profitability," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "Our strategy, centered around innovation, diversification and global scale, has resulted in a resilient business capable of navigating challenging times and delivering strong shareholder value over the long-term."

For the fiscal second quarter 2020, Ciena reported revenue of $894.1 million as compared to $865.0 million for the fiscal second quarter 2019.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2020 was $91.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $52.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2019.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal second quarter 2020 was $117.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $76.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2019.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results Q2 Q2 FY 2020 FY 2019 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 894.1 $ 865.0 3.4 % Gross margin 46.2 % 43.3 % 2.9 % Operating expense $ 285.8 $ 294.4 (2.9 )% Operating margin 14.3 % 9.3 % 5.0 % Non-GAAP Results Q2 Q2 FY 2020 FY 2019 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 894.1 $ 865.0 3.4 % Adj. gross margin 46.9 % 43.9 % 3.0 % Adj. operating expense $ 258.7 $ 269.7 (4.1 )% Adj. operating margin 17.9 % 12.7 % 5.2 % Adj. EBITDA $ 183.0 $ 131.4 39.3 %

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment Q2 FY 2020 Q2 FY 2019 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Converged Packet Optical $ 654.3 73.2 $ 623.9 72.1 Packet Networking 64.2 7.2 73.1 8.5 Total Networking Platforms 718.5 80.4 697.0 80.6 Platform Software and Services 45.0 5.0 35.2 4.0 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 15.0 1.7 12.5 1.4 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 71.5 8.0 68.8 8.0 Installation and Deployment 34.2 3.8 41.3 4.8 Consulting and Network Design 9.9 1.1 10.2 1.2 Total Global Services 115.6 12.9 120.3 14.0 Total $ 894.1 100.0 $ 865.0 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Second Quarter 2020

Revenue by Geographic Region Q2 FY 2020 Q2 FY 2019 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 650.4 72.7 $ 615.5 71.1 Europe, Middle East and Africa 141.4 15.8 115.0 13.3 Asia Pacific 102.3 11.5 134.5 15.6 Total $ 894.1 100.0 $ 865.0 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 12% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $988.5 million

Cash flow from operations totaled $91.2 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 79

Accounts receivable balance was $694.0 million

Unbilled contract asset balance was $87.7 million

Inventories totaled $325.8 million, including: Raw materials: $106.2 million Work in process: $11.5 million Finished goods: $194.5 million Deferred cost of sales: $56.9 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(43.3) million

Product inventory turns were 5.0

Headcount totaled 6,684

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

Today, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website an accompanying investor presentation for its unaudited fiscal second quarter 2020 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "In this uncertain environment, we delivered industry leading financial performance during our second quarter, including strong revenue and outstanding profitability. Our strategy, centered around innovation, diversification and global scale, has resulted in a resilient business capable of navigating challenging times and delivering strong shareholder value over the long-term.”

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of countermeasures taken to mitigate its spread on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; supply chain disruptions and the level of success relating to efforts to optimize Ciena's operations; changes in foreign currency exchange rates affecting revenue and operating expense; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; changes in estimates of prospective income tax rates and any adjustments to Ciena's provisional estimates whether related to further guidance, analysis or otherwise; and the other risk factors disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 20, 2019 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the current quarter. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended May 2, May 4, May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 739,892 $ 710,688 $ 1,427,107 $ 1,353,220 Services 154,161 154,323 299,858 290,318 Total revenue 894,053 865,011 1,726,965 1,643,538 Cost of goods sold: Products 405,138 411,050 794,151 791,492 Services 75,589 79,284 148,953 154,028 Total cost of goods sold 480,727 490,334 943,104 945,520 Gross profit 413,326 374,677 783,861 698,018 Operating expenses: Research and development 131,530 137,969 262,430 266,602 Selling and marketing 101,214 103,502 208,280 201,615 General and administrative 42,030 42,154 84,498 81,397 Amortization of intangible assets 5,839 5,529 11,692 11,057 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,811 4,068 8,283 6,341 Acquisition and integration costs 1,414 1,135 3,233 2,743 Total operating expenses 285,838 294,357 578,416 569,755 Income from operations 127,488 80,320 205,445 128,263 Interest and other income (loss), net (2,665 ) (244 ) 981 4,009 Interest expense (7,860 ) (9,471 ) (16,675 ) (18,912 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — (646 ) — Income before income taxes 116,963 70,605 189,105 113,360 Provision for income taxes 25,308 17,867 35,122 27,006 Net income $ 91,655 $ 52,738 $ 153,983 $ 86,354 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.34 $ 1.00 $ 0.55 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.59 $ 0.33 $ 0.99 $ 0.55 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 153,858 156,170 154,099 156,244 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding1 155,141 158,289 155,443 158,211

1. Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 1.3 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes 2.1 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) May 2,

2020 November 2,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 887,732 $ 904,045 Short-term investments 100,742 109,940 Accounts receivable, net 693,963 724,854 Inventories 325,753 345,049 Prepaid expenses and other 332,021 297,914 Total current assets 2,340,211 2,381,802 Long-term investments — 10,014 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 260,867 286,884 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,864 — Goodwill 310,269 297,937 Other intangible assets, net 115,536 112,781 Deferred tax asset, net 689,416 714,942 Other long-term assets 92,599 88,986 Total assets $ 3,856,762 $ 3,893,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 292,164 $ 344,819 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 288,773 382,740 Deferred revenue 107,023 111,381 Operating lease liabilities 18,096 — Current portion of long-term debt 6,930 7,000 Total current liabilities 712,986 845,940 Long-term deferred revenue 42,894 45,492 Other long-term obligations 129,850 148,747 Long-term operating lease liabilities 51,100 — Long-term debt, net 679,356 680,406 Total liabilities $ 1,616,186 $ 1,720,585 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 153,641,565

and 154,403,850 shares issued and outstanding 1,536 1,544 Additional paid-in capital 6,790,856 6,837,714 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,386 ) (22,084 ) Accumulated deficit (4,490,430 ) (4,644,413 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,240,576 2,172,761 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,856,762 $ 3,893,346

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 153,983 $ 86,354 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 48,381 42,995 Share-based compensation costs 33,579 29,362 Amortization of intangible assets 19,361 17,778 Deferred taxes 25,420 18,293 Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 12,640 10,245 Provision for warranty 13,793 9,276 Other 16,190 (2,259 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,865 43,174 Inventories 5,618 (109,554 ) Prepaid expenses and other (54,839 ) (33,241 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,642 — Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (151,713 ) (26,971 ) Deferred revenue (5,679 ) 4,560 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (10,311 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 130,930 90,012 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (45,458 ) (35,289 ) Purchase of available for sale securities (40,894 ) (97,897 ) Proceeds from maturities of available for sale securities 60,000 90,000 Proceeds from sales of available for sale securities — 98,263 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (3,836 ) (2,741 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (28,300 ) — Purchase of equity investment — (2,667 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (58,488 ) 49,669 Cash flows used in financing activities: Payment of long term debt (1,733 ) (3,500 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (382 ) — Payment of finance lease obligations (1,381 ) (1,679 ) Payment for debt conversion liability — (111,268 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (18,200 ) (15,865 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (74,535 ) (65,103 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 12,290 11,235 Net cash used in financing activities (83,941 ) (186,180 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,876 ) 224 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,375 ) (46,275 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 904,161 745,423 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 887,786 $ 699,148 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 17,590 $ 19,978 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 22,011 $ 9,258 Operating lease payments $ 11,409 $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 4,480 $ 2,793 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program $ — $ 1,441 Conversion of debt conversion liability into 1,585,140 shares of common stock $ — $ 52,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 4,887 $ —

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Quarterly Measures (unaudited) Quarter Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 413,326 $ 374,677 Share-based compensation-products 827 702 Share-based compensation-services 1,036 907 Amortization of intangible assets 3,835 3,303 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,698 4,912 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 419,024 $ 379,589 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 46.9 % 43.9 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 285,838 $ 294,357 Share-based compensation-research and development 4,822 4,083 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 5,264 4,346 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 5,975 5,491 Amortization of intangible assets 5,839 5,529 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,811 4,068 Acquisition and integration costs 1,414 1,135 Total adjustments related to operating expense 27,125 24,652 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 258,713 $ 269,705 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 127,488 $ 80,320 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,698 4,912 Total adjustments related to operating expense 27,125 24,652 Total adjustments related to income from operations 32,823 29,564 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 160,311 $ 109,884 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 17.9 % 12.7 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 91,655 $ 52,738 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 25,308 17,867 Income before income taxes 116,963 70,605 Total adjustments related to income from operations 32,823 29,564 Adjusted income before income taxes 149,786 100,169 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 32,354 23,940 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 117,432 $ 76,229 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 153,858 156,170 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 155,141 158,289 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.33 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.48

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 1.3 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.



Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes 2.1 million shares underlying certain stock option and restricted stock unit awards.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Quarter Ended May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 91,655 $ 52,738 Add: Interest expense 7,860 9,471 Less: Interest and other income, net (2,665 ) (244 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 25,308 17,867 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 22,599 21,482 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,674 8,832 EBITDA $ 159,761 $ 110,634 Add: Share-based compensation cost 17,977 15,607 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,811 4,068 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 1,414 1,135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,963 $ 131,444

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities. Acquisition and integration costs - consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and severance and other employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisition of Centina in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and costs associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the deal consideration for Ciena's DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018. Ciena does not believe that these costs are reflective of its ongoing operating expense following its completion of these integration activities.

- consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and severance and other employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisition of Centina in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and costs associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the deal consideration for Ciena's DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018. Ciena does not believe that these costs are reflective of its ongoing operating expense following its completion of these integration activities. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 21.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and 23.9% for the second fiscal quarter of 2019. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

Press:

Nicole Anderson

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5761

pr@ciena.com

Investors:

Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5700

ir@ciena.com